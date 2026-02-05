Steve Carell Teams With ‘Ted Lasso’ Alums in First Trailer for HBO Comedy ‘Rooster’

Can HBO get its own “Ted Lasso”-style comedy hit?

That’s the question in front of “Rooster,” a new comedy series starring Steve Carell from “Ted Lasso” co-developer and all-around comedy TV guru Bill Lawrence, the man also responsible for “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town.”

“Rooster” follows a semi-famous author who tracks down his daughter on her college campus and stumbles into a potential role at the school as his life is in shambles.

Charly Clive (“Pure”) stars as Carell’s daughter, while the ensemble cast is filled out by Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, Connie Britton, Robby Hoffman and Lauren Tsai.

“Rooster” boasts a 10-episode first season that will roll out new episodes weekly starting on Sunday, March 8 on HBO and HBO Max.

Play video

The show is the latest from Carell, who made his return to TV first with Netflix’s short-lived comedy “Space Force,” then in one-season roles in “The Patient” and “The Four Seasons.”

The series also continues HBO’s efforts to bolster its comedy lineup, as Tim Robinson’s “The Chair Company” and Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” both premiered last year to acclaim. HBO renewed both for second seasons, and also has a new season of “The Comeback” premiering this spring.

“Rooster” hails from co-showrunners Lawrence and Matt Tarses and is executive produced by Tarses, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer for Doozer; Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman and Carell.

The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.