5 New Shows To Stream This Week

Another week, another slew of new TV landing on a variety of streaming services that could use your attention.
This week the offerings include the return of a classic adult animation series and a beloved Netflix reality show as well as the latest entry in Ryan Murphy’s growing anthology series on FX. If none of that scratches your itch, the second season of Prime Video’s “Cross” series is back for more serial killer hunting.
These are the five shows you should check out this week.
“Cross” (Season 2)
“Cross” Season 2 brings back Aldis Hodge’s detective Alex Cross on the hunt for another serial killer. This time he’s tasked to protect a billionaire whose life is threatened all while he’s linked to the death of a different billionaire. It’s up to Cross to take down another killer before the clock runs out.
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
The latest in the larger X Story anthology series overseen by uber-producer Ryan Murphy – “Love Story” chronicles the romances of real and famous couples. The freshman outing follows the courtship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Expect the high production quality that FX shows are known for along with the family tinge that anything with Murhpy’s name on it has in this whirlwind story.
“Dark Winds”
Many say that “Yellowstone” was the best modern Western on TV over the past few years, but those viewers clearly hadn’t been watching “Dark Winds.” The neo-Western returns for Season 4 as a new stranger comes to town, and Lt. Joe Leaphorn — played incredibly by Zahn McClarnon — rallies the Navajo Tribal Police to investigate.
“Love is Blind” (Season 10)
“Love is Blind” is back for Season 10 as another group of singles try to put aside superficiality to find The One. This time the season is expanding beyond one city and casting a net over the entire state of Ohio. The hopes for messy breakups are almost as high as sweet endings in a show like this and so far “Love is Blind” has yet to disappoint.
“Family Guy”
“Family Guy” is back. The people know it, the people love it, and for many the show represents a comfort watch. The new season likely brings both expected and unexpected hijinks and cutaways from the Griffin family as they deal with life in Quahog.