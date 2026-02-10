5 New Shows To Stream This Week

Another week, another slew of new TV landing on a variety of streaming services that could use your attention.

This week the offerings include the return of a classic adult animation series and a beloved Netflix reality show as well as the latest entry in Ryan Murphy’s growing anthology series on FX. If none of that scratches your itch, the second season of Prime Video’s “Cross” series is back for more serial killer hunting.

These are the five shows you should check out this week.