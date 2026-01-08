The trailer for “Cross” Season 2 has officially unveiled its deadly new villain, who has a thing for removing digits.

Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is back in the office and onto another case. This time around, instead of having shaving heads, Alex’s new target severs the fingers of victims.

“They know exactly where to cut,” one of the characters in the trailer, which was released on Thursday, tells Alex. “Like someone who’s done it before.”

“Who is she?” Alex’s crew questions before the video quickly cuts to Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) establishing that the suspected killer is a woman.

“Our manhunt is now a womanhunt,” Kayla says. The group then shows a photo of their suspect, whose name is Rebecca and is played by Jeanine Mason. The character is reportedly described as a “brilliant, ambitious and vengeful judge.”

Watch the clip below.

But no one knows exactly who is behind the murders just yet, as Alex points out, the “killer doesn’t make mistakes” while noting that “the fingers are the key” to solving the crimes.

The criminal’s biggest target appears to be mega executive Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) of Crestbrook Industries. As Lance props up goals of ending world hunger, the serial killer is following closely behind.

And it’s going to take both the police force and the FBI to close this case.

“This will be a joint investigation with the FBI and the cops,” “Cross” creator and showrunner Ben Watkins says as his character in the trailer.

“Cross” Season 2 premieres Feb. 11 on Prime Video.