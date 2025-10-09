‘Cross’ Season 2 Teaser Shows Alex on Another Dangerous Pursuit: ‘Stay Alive’

“Cross” Season 2 is almost here, and the teaser for the second chapter shows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) on another dangerous pursuit.

“Alex, stay alive,” his girlfriend Elle Monteiro (Samantha Walkes) tells Alex, knowing her man will stop at nothing to crack a case and put a criminal behind bars.

The 30-second clip flashes through a series of scenes, including spotlights of new stars Matthew Lillard and Wes Chatham. Plus, “Cross” creator Ben Watkins joins the cast.

“If anyone hears about this, you’re done,” Watkins says to an unseen person in the clip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVlZ1QJnQl4

The newbies will join returning cast members Hodge, Walkes, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

Per Prime Video, in Season 2 “Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.”

The show shifted from Season 1’s binge watch style rollout to weekly release for Season 2. The eight-episode second season premieres with the first three episodes on Prime Video on Wednesday, Feb. 11. New episodes will air each week until the season finale on March 18.

“Cross” stars and is executive produced by Hodge. Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. The series is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.