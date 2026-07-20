5 New Shows Streaming This Week on HBO Max, Paramount+ and More

The best shows streaming new this week are all the products of the past.

With reboots and franchises continuing to be all the rage, it was bound to pile up release-wise on certain weeks. The biggest shows dropping this week on streamers like Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu and more are all products of other major franchises like “Star Trek,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Walking Dead.” Whether you’re a fan of the larger world or just looking for a new angle into those stories, there is likely something for you this week.

Below are the five new shows to check out on streaming this week.