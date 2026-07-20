5 New Shows Streaming This Week on HBO Max, Paramount+ and More

The best shows streaming new this week are all the products of the past.
With reboots and franchises continuing to be all the rage, it was bound to pile up release-wise on certain weeks. The biggest shows dropping this week on streamers like Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu and more are all products of other major franchises like “Star Trek,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Walking Dead.” Whether you’re a fan of the larger world or just looking for a new angle into those stories, there is likely something for you this week.
Below are the five new shows to check out on streaming this week.
King of the Hill
“King of the Hill” is back on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ this Monday for Season 15 – the second of its rebooted run, and the animated classic has not lost a step. In many ways, it feels like the time away has made the show all the stronger with its return. If you’re craving some slice of life comedy, “King of the Hill” may be the best option of the year to sate that desire.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The penultimate season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” drops on Paramount+ this Thursday. The show has earned a lot of praise for recapturing the magic of the episodic nature that made the original series and “The Next Generation” so much fun. And the show’s continued efforts to push the storytelling with a zany episode or two – this season there’s a puppet episode.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
This week includes a number of spinoff shows either premiering outright or returning for another season. The oddest and biggest departure from the original source is certainly HBO Max’s “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” which premieres Thursday, July 23. The new series is a product of “The Big Bang Theory” and follows Stuart – the owner of the comic book store frequented by the original show’s characters – who gets wrapped up in a time travel adventure to, you guessed it, save the universe. Just weird enough to be intriguing.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is back for Season 3 with Maggie and Negan continuing their work to protect their community in Manhattan. The latest entry will finally see the two bury the hatchet a bit more – said hatchet being Negan murdering Maggie’s husband years ago – and realizing if they want their new community to thrive, they need to lean on each other. Season 3 premieres Sunday, July 26 on AMC and AMC+
President Curtis
For how popular “Rick and Morty” is, it’s remarkable there have been so few spinoffs exploring other corners of the show’s weird universe. “President Curtis” is the latest to dive into side characters from the main series – this one obviously about the titular commander-in-chief. Picture “The West Wing” with an even more eccentric crew dealing with things like monsters, aliens and the things that threaten the “Rick and Morty” universe – all while enjoying Keith David voicing President Curtis. The animated series makes its streaming premiere Sunday, July 26 on HBO Max.