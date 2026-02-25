5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Hulu, Netflix and More

It’s a new week, and that means there’s new TV to be had!
For those looking for something lighter, there are a few comedies premiering across broadcast networks this week, including the return of a beloved early-2000s sitcom and a new comedy from the team behind “30 Rock.” Meanwhile, the streamers are offering drama, intrigue, real-life stories and romance. Really, you can take your pick based on your mood, which is always helpful.
Whether you’re looking for a new sitcom to lighten your mood, a new streaming docuseries, or the culmination of Benedict Bridgerton’s upstairs/downstairs romance, here are five new streaming shows you won’t want to miss this week.
Scrubs (ABC/Hulu)
You can’t do this all on your own, you’re no Superman. So allow your favorite Scared Heart doctors to help you through this week. ABC’s revival of the hit comedy series “Scrubs” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and just about all of the original stars are part of this one. And if you somehow missed the original series and are starting fresh here, allow us to reassure you, “Scrubs” is indeed a comedy.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC/Peacock)
Another new comedy available this week — and this one is particularly exciting for “30 Rock” fans — is “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.” Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan, the series is a redemption story laced with laughs, and boasts a strong ensemble to boot.
Paradise Season 2 (Hulu)
After a very twisty first season, “Paradise” returns for more on Hulu this week, with the premiere of Season 2. When we last left things, Xavier was on the hunt for both his wife and kids, and Jane was looking to hold much more chaotic power going into Season 2. That should all work out fine for everyone … right?
The CEO Club (Prime Video)
If you’re looking for something more based in reality this week, you might be interested in “The CEO Club,” now streaming on Prime Video. The show follows multiple female CEOs, including tennis icon Serena Williams, to give viewers “an all-access pass to their worlds—witnessing everything from high-stakes negotiations to innovative brand launches.”
Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)
Then again, if you need a good love story, then we’d point you toward “Bridgerton,” as the second part of Season 4 hits Netflix. This season follows the story of Benedict and Sophie, and is based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s book series, “An Offer from a Gentleman.” The streamer has promised that there’s “lots of steam ahead” for the pair.