5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Hulu, Netflix and More

It’s a new week, and that means there’s new TV to be had!

For those looking for something lighter, there are a few comedies premiering across broadcast networks this week, including the return of a beloved early-2000s sitcom and a new comedy from the team behind “30 Rock.” Meanwhile, the streamers are offering drama, intrigue, real-life stories and romance. Really, you can take your pick based on your mood, which is always helpful.