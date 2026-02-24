‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Comedy fans looking for a new series to get into are getting exactly that this week, thanks to “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

Per the official synopsis of the show, “Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where you can watch the show.

The series officially premieres on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

But I swear I saw an episode already?

Yes, that’s entirely possible. NBC aired a special premiere of the show on Jan. 18, immediately after the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. But it was just the pilot.

On Monday, Feb. 23, NBC with re-air the pilot, followed by the next episode immediately after, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it will be available to stream on Peacock, but not until the next day.

How many episodes are there?

It’s been reported that the first season was given a series order of 10 episodes.

When do new episodes come out?

Since the show is airing as part of NBC’s broadcast lineup, you’ll have to wait a week between each episode (except for this week). Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

Episode 1 and 2: Premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 1: Special airing on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 1 a.m. ET/PT (after “SNL”)

Special airing on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 1 a.m. ET/PT (after “SNL”) Episode 3: Premieres on Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 4: Premieres on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 5: Premieres on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 6: Premieres on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 7: Premieres on Monday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 8: Premieres on Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 9: Premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET Episode 10 (finale): Premieres on Monday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET

It stars Daniel Radcliffe and … Tracy Morgan?

Yes, you read that right. And the creators of the show recognize how odd of a pairing that is — according to Radcliffe, it was part of the original pitch. In addition to the duo, the series stars Bobby Moynihan, Ronny Chieng and more.

Watch the trailer