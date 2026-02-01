What’s New on Peacock in February 2026

It’s February 2026 and we’re here with a list of everything Peacock has to offer this month.

It’s one month, but there’s two events to celebrate, Black History Month and Valentine’s Day. If you’d like to watch some films with Black-led casts, Peacock has some absolute gems, including “Fences,” “Queen & Slim,” “American Fiction” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

Plus, if you’re into sports and love triangles, Zendaya’s heated romance flick “Challengers” also drops on the platform this month.

But don’t wait for us to tell you all about the titles; here they are below.

Available Feb. 1

“2 Minutes Of Fame”

“About Time”

“Above the Rim”

“Air”

“All My Life”

“Along Came Polly”

“American Fiction”

“America’s Sweethearts”

“Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy”

“Austenland”

“Black Ice”

“The Boss Baby”

“The Break-Up”

“The Brothers”

“Bulletproof”

“The ‘Burbs” (1989)

“Challengers”

“Coach Carter”

“Couples Retreat”

“Courage Under Fire”

“Deliver Us From Eva”

“The Devil You Know”

“Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood”

“Duplicity”

“Enemy Of The State”

“Far And Away”

“The Favourite”

“Fences”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Fifty Shades Of Grey”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The First Wives Club”

“Ghost”

“Grace of Monaco”

“Gridiron Gang”

“Half Brothers”

“Happy Gilmore”

“The Hate U Give”

“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”

“I Love You, Man”

“Inside Man”

“Inside Man: Most Wanted”

“Jackie Brown”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Killers”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Life”

“The Longest Yard”

“Man On Fire”

“Men Of Honor”

“Miss Potter”

“Mob Cops”

“My Cousin Vinny”

“My Week With Marilyn”

“Notting Hill”

“One Day”

“Out of Time”

“The Place Beyond The Pines”

“Pride And Prejudice”

“Queen & Slim”

“The Revenant”

“Ride Along”

“Ride Along 2”

“Selma”

“Sleeping With The Enemy”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“Talk To Me”

“Tracks”

“Trolls”

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

“What Happens In Vegas”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It”

“The Wood”

“Zombieland”

“Zombieland: Double Tap”

“Zoolander”

Available Feb. 2

“E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show Season 1

Available Feb. 3

“Below the Deck Down Under After Show” Season 1

“Below Deck Down Under, Season 4”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Available Feb. 4

“Summer House” Season 10

Available Feb. 5

“Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback”

Available Feb. 6

“Black and Blue”

“Speak No Evil”

Available Feb. 8

Super Bowl LX

“The ‘Burbs”

Available Feb. 11

“Asteroid City”

“Train to Busan”

Available Feb. 13

“Conclave”

Available Feb. 16

“The Real Housewives Of Potomac” Season 10 Reunion

“The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games”

“The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL”

Available Feb. 18

“Every Body”

“La Casa de Los Famosos” Season 6

“Lobo, Morir, Matando”

Available Feb. 19

“The Traitors Official Podcast”

Available Feb. 24

“The Voice” Season 29

Available Feb. 26

“House of Villains”

“The Traitors” Season 4

“The Traitors” UK Season 4

Available Feb. 27