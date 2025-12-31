All the New Superhero Movies in 2026

It was a year of decreased output in the superhero film genre in 2025 and, come 2026, it appears that will remain the case. Thanks to shifts in slates, there are only four superhero films set for next year between Marvel and DC.
After laying its new foundation under the leadership of James Gunn with “Superman,” DC will kick off 2026 with the Girl of Steel, while Marvel follows with a fourth Spider-Man film. The year will culminate in a massive team-up over on the Marvel side of things, with the next Avengers film.
You can see all the superhero films set for release in 2026 below.
“Supergirl”
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham
After making her debut alongside David Corenswet in “Superman” in 2025, Milly Alcock will anchor her own movie as the Girl of Steel in 2026. Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, and the proper owner of Krypto the superdog, but she’s a bit of a partier in this iteration of her.
“Supergirl” is heavily inspired by Tom King’s “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” comic, and will find Alcock’s character on a quest for revenge. Matthias Schoenaerts plays Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Craig Gillespie — the filmmaker behind “I, Tonya,” “Cruella” and “Lars and the Real Girl” — directs.
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
Release date: July 31, 2026
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Marvin Jones III
Tom Holland is back for round four as Spider-Man — well, at least his fourth solo film, after appearing in several other Marvel projects — only this time, he’s just Spider-Man. As fans will recall, at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell that would cause everyone to forget who Peter Parker is, thus taking them out of danger for knowing his super secret.
Exact plot details are being kept under wraps at this point.
“Clayface”
Release Date: Sept. 11, 2026
Cast: Tom Rhys Harries
DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t originally intend to make Clayface part of their initial DC Universe offerings, when they got a “Clayface” script from Mike Flanagan, plans changed. James Watkins (“Speak No Evil”) is set to direct the film, which centers on the original Clayface, a B-movie actor who becomes entirely made of clay.
“Avengers: Doomsday”
Release date: Dec. 18, 2026
Cast: It’s very big. You can see everyone we know will be included here.
Yes, the next Avengers-level event is coming, and it’s coming in the form of Dr. Doom. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel franchise this time as a villain (it remains unclear how exactly they’re going to explain this in-universe, but remember, the multiverse is well-established at this point). The villain was first teased in 2025’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”
There are only a handful of Marvel projects left between now and “Doomsday,” so we’re curious how they’ll manage to smoothly bring in everyone they need to.