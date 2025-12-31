All the New Superhero Movies in 2026

It was a year of decreased output in the superhero film genre in 2025 and, come 2026, it appears that will remain the case. Thanks to shifts in slates, there are only four superhero films set for next year between Marvel and DC.

After laying its new foundation under the leadership of James Gunn with “Superman,” DC will kick off 2026 with the Girl of Steel, while Marvel follows with a fourth Spider-Man film. The year will culminate in a massive team-up over on the Marvel side of things, with the next Avengers film.

You can see all the superhero films set for release in 2026 below.