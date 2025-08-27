Jackie Chan Visited Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Set With Stunt Team: ‘The Director Was So Excited’

Those hoping for street-level action in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” have something to look forward to.

Action movie legend Jackie Chan told the Hong Kong publication HK01 on Monday that his Jackie Chan Stunt Team is working on the upcoming Spider-Man adventure. The new film — Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the wall-crawler — is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed the hand-to-hand combat-heavy “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“I went to London and visited the set,” Chan said. “My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team. I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me.”

Chan is obviously no stranger to franchise action fare. The martial artist movie star’s numerous credits include the “Rush Hour” franchise, “Rumble in the Bronx,” “Police Story,” “Drunken Master,” “Who Am I?” and many more. On several of these films, he also served as writer and director. Recently, Chan appeared in the 2025 summer blockbuster “Karate Kid: Legends,” reprising his role from the 2010 “Karate Kid” reboot as Mr. Chan.

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team likewise has an acclaimed history in action film. The team consists of stuntmen and martial artists who frequently work with Chan. Their projects include “Project A,” “Police Story,” “Drunken Master II,” “Thunderbolt” (not to be confused with recent MCU entry “Thunderbolts*”) and more.

Brad Allan, who became the first non-Asian member of the stunt team, previously worked with Cretton on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as a supervising stunt coordinator and second unit director. In August of 2021, before the release of “Shang-Chi,” Allan died at the age of 48, and the film was dedicated to him.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be Cretton’s second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the director was previously set to helm the fifth “Avengers” film back when it was “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”). The film follows a Spider-Man with a new set of burdens as he has no connections in a world that has forgotten Peter Parker.

While Holland’s pervious “Spider-Man” trilogy showed a web-slinger with significant connections, money and technology, many fans hope “Brand New Day” will take the character back to his friendly neighborhood roots. Especially in the wake of the multiversal, secretive, CGI-heavy “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” now would be the perfect time to scale down the character’s adventures and resources.

Fans were thrilled by the reveal of Spider-Man’s suit for the film, a simple, low-tech outfit reflecting the Final Swing costume worn at the end of “No Way Home.” Likewise, images and videos from recent filming in Glasgow quickly spread on social media, with people praising the practical filmmaking employed for the new Spidey solo adventure.

Cretton himself should give these fans hope. Despite a CGI-heavy third act, “Shang-Chi” featured multiple scenes of intricate, well-choreographed combat that would fit nicely into Spider-Man’s world. Between him and the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, it truly seems that the next Spidey movie will be a brand new day indeed for the MCU hero.