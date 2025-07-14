Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Leans Into ‘Old-School Filmmaking’ After ‘Restricted’ ‘No Way Home’ | Video

It sounds like your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is returning to an actual neighborhood.

Tom Holland was in London last week his inaugural BERO Padel Classic, a tournament partnered with the “Spider-Man” actor’s non-alcoholic beer brand. While in London, Holland spoke with “Flip Your Wig” about filming for his upcoming film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” In the interview, Holland shared that the upcoming Spidey adventure will bring the web-slinger off of sound stages and back into the real world.

“I am obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal,” Holland said on “Flip Your Wig.” “I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together.”

You can watch the full interview clip below.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” released in Dec. 2021, not beginning production until after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The threequel became the first film to cross $1 billion at the box office post-COVID, currently sitting as the seventh highest grossing film of all time. Another movie would not make more than $1 billion until “Top Gun: Maverick” released the following summer.

While the pandemic certainly pushed the “No Way Home” crew to rely heavily on sound stages, it’s possible the highly secretive nature of the plot also had something to do with it. Jon Watt’s trilogy finale brought fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield onto the screen with Holland for the first time — a fact that had been long suspected but never confirmed prior to the movie’s release. Though “No Way Home” received broad acclaim for its engaging story, the film’s visuals remain a frequent criticism.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will not be hampered by the same issues. Helmed by “Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Crettin, the fourth film in Holland’s “Spider-Man” series picks up after the world’s memory of Peter Parker has been erased. The movie borrows its name from a comic book era that launched after the sale of Peter and Mary Jane Watson’s marriage to Mephisto. Crettin and Holland have teased a relatively scaled-back Spidey adventure in comparison to “No Way Home,” with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher along for the ride.

Despite the success of “No Way Home,” there’s something invigorating about seeing the Americana icon return to a more traditional approach. This decision comes at a time when Holland is attempting to broaden his projects as an actor, taking on roles like Telemachus in “The Odyssey.” Perhaps the Spidey star caught the Nolan bug and wanted to bring that practical magic back to the MCU himself.

“It’s gonna feel like making ‘Spider-Man One’ again, you know?” Holland said. “It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings to theaters July 31, 2026. It will be the next MCU film after “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”