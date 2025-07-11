Tom Holland Praises Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ as ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen’

Tom Holland gave fans a hint at what they can look forward to next year in Christopher Nolan’s action epic, “The Odyssey.”

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt,” Holland, who stars as Telemachus in the film, said in a Friday interview with GQ Sports. “The best experience I’ve had on the film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

He further praised the massive talent he saw on display from director Nolan and his film producer wife Emma Thomas.

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic,” Holland went on. “I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Nolan’s highly-anticipated film started production earlier this year, and it reunites the filmmaker with several of his former collaborators, both behind-the-scenes and in front. It also features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Holland noted that working with Damon and Hathaway was a dream come true.

“Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine,” Holland shared. “So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn’t have asked for a better job. And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity.”

Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.





