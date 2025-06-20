Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ With Tom Holland

Jon Bernthal is joining Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

According to media reports, Bernthal – who has played The Punisher on a number of TV shows – is reprising his role for the first time on the big screen. The gun toting vigilante was most recently seen in Season 1 of “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Bernthal first appeared as The Punisher back in the second season of “Daredevil” when it was still a Netflix series. He later reprised it for a few episodes in the aforementioned first season of “Daredevil: Born Again.” He’s tapped to not only appear in the second season of that series but also for a Punisher standalone on Disney+ – akin to the “Werewolf By Night” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” Christmas special. Bernthal is also co-writing the standalone.

Along with Holland and Bernthal, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are both tapped to return for the new Spidey film as MJ and Ned respectively. The only other major casting announced is that “Stranger Things” alum Sadie Sink has joined the film in an unspecified role. Rumors have swirled from a number of iconic characters from X-Men mainstay Jean Grey to Gwen Stacy – and possibly even Spider-Gwen.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” – the fourth film in Holland’s tenure as the wall crawler – is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is slated for release on July 31, 2026. Cretton also handled directing duties for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script.

The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.