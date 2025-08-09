‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Breakdown: New Spidey Suit Honors Character’s Past, Swings into Future

It’s a brand new day for Spider-Man in the MCU.

After the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the wall-crawling web-slinger finds himself unmoored by the personal woes that plagued Peter Parker. Now that the superhero’s alter ego has effectively been destroyed, Peter can be Spider-Man 24/7. With that comes new rules, new threats — and a new suit.

On Saturday, fans got to see an all-new costume for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man that will be worn in 2026’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland unveiled the new suit on social media in a video where he approaches the camera with his mask off. New photos from pedestrians have circulated endlessly online during filming since Saturday, including from Holland himself.

The studio likely released the first look on Saturday in anticipation of on-set leaks during filming in Glasgow. After “No Way Home” culminated in Holland’s Spider-Man finally donning a back-to-basics uniform, fans long awaited to see if the briefly seen costume would stick around. While the suit in “Brand New Day” isn’t quite the same as Spidey’s most recent appearance, this new costume pays homage to iconic Spider-Man looks from film and comics — with Holland’s Peter Parker himself being apparently inspired by past Spider-Men.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Pays Homage to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios via Tom Holland on Instagram

In “No Way Home,” Holland’s Peter Parker famously met his prior film counterparts, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s takes on the character finding themselves pulled into the MCU. It seems that both Spider-Men left a bit of themselves behind for the youngest Peter.

Before “No Way Home,” the MCU’s Peter Parker had only truly created his own Spider-Man suit once: the “homemade” suit Peter wore as a young hero prior to the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and briefly during “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” This suit scarcely resembles any iconic Spidey clothing (except perhaps for the Scarlet Spider), with Peter creating the look out of sweatpants, a hoodie and shiftable goggles.

Every other uniform worn by Spider-Man through “No Way Home” was at least a partial creation of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and nanotechnology. Tony gave Peter the primary suit worn in “Civil War” and “Homecoming.” In “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Peter mainly wears the Iron Spider suit created by Tony, which later integrates into his uniform in “No Way Home.” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sees Peter invent a new suit using a Stark fabricator that, while more minimalist in function, still lacks the simple red-and-blue schematic of classic Spidey costumes.

With Tony Stark dead and Peter’s identity erased, the hero loses access to these fancier features in “No Way Home.” At the movie’s end, Spidey swings into the city in a simplistic suit he sewed himself. This costume, known as the “Final Swing Suit,” hardly appears in the movie, but fans were drawn to its simplicity and shiny blue fabric.

The “Brand New Day” costume updates the Final Swing suit in a few key ways. It places a deeper blue on Holland’s arms and legs. It additionally features the raised webbing that prominently appears on Maguire’s Spider-Man costumes. This attribute was later adopted by Garfield’s suit in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

This isn’t the only way Holland’s back-to-basics uniform pays homage to his new friends, Peter 2 and Peter 3. The MCU’s Spider-Man suits generally either employed a stubby, techy logo (as seen on the primary “Homecoming” and “Far From Home” outfits) or a giant logo that extends down his arms and onto his back (such as the Iron Spider and Integrated Suits).

The “Brand New Day” suit abandons these logos, instead taking a page from Maguire and Garfield’s books. Holland’s new suit employs a slender logo, both lengthier than his primary suits’ and shorter than the Iron Spider insignia. This new logo also features the pincers seen on the spider worn by Maguire and Garfield, abandoning the stubby human that used to adorn Holland.

Though Peter’s switch to a simpler uniform doesn’t require an in-universe explanation, the suit has multiple canon causes. He’s broke, he’s inspired by his new friends and he’s starting over. The suit truly represents a brand new day for the MCU version of this character.

Spider-Man’s new suit is the MCU’s most comic-accurate look yet

“The Amazing Spider-Man” #106, 1975, art by John Romita Sr. and Frank Giacoia (Marvel Comics)

On top of nodding toward former cinematic Spider-Men, Holland’s new uniform also resembles iconic looks from Spider-Man’s past. When examining the new suit against classic comic book costumes, such as those drawn by Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr., one would be hard-pressed to find too many differences: set photos reveal that the eyes on the new suit still closely match Holland’s other uniforms, and the raised webbing is distinct from common comics.

Like with many Spider-Man costumes, the logo is one of the first places that Holland’s suit stands out. While the rest of the costume feels relatively close to early Spider-Man comics, the logo on Holland’s chest remains distinct, with a shorter body and sharper legs than Ditko and Romita typically drew. A similar logo appears in red on the back of the “Brand New Day” suit, distinct from the circular tick-looking spider on the back of many comic book costumes.

Aside from these distinctions, however, the “Brand New Day” costume is pretty lockstep with the classic Spider-Man comic book look. While the MCU is often criticized for “over-designing” their superhero costumes with various textures and lines, the “Brand New Day” outfit is sleek and simple. Blue under Spider-Man’s arms breaks up the red on his chest, while a red belt separates his torso from his blue pants. The blue pattern has some slight texturing to it, but the suit largely looks like the bold, primary colors featured in the comics.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed by comics artists. Acclaimed comic book illustrator Alex Ross has repeatedly shared photos on X of his Spider-Man drawings side-by-side with Holland’s latest portrayal. Ross’ depictions of Spider-Man are beloved for their simplicity, depicting the character as little more than a man with web-slingers, lenses and fabric. That’s all the tech Spidey really needs to be amazing.