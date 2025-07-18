‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Release Pushed Back 3 Weeks

You’ll have to wait slightly longer for the third chapter in Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Verse” movie. “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is now set for release on June 25, 2027. This is just a three week bump from its last announced release date of June 4, 2027 — and it can’t come soon enough.

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” serves as the follow-up to 2023’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” (Originally, it was titled “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2.”) The idea was for the third film to come out right after the sequel, with the first date being March 29, 2024 (less than a year later). There was then the date of June 27, 2025. Of course, due to complications with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which pushed back voice recording, and additional production delays, the movie was pushed. Earlier this year Sony announced the 2027 date, which they have now slightly adjusted.

The date is perfect since 100% of schools will be out at end of June by that date, opposed to 65% on the original date of June 4. It’s also a better date for international audiences.

Bob Persichetti, who was one of the directors on the first film and who helped extensively on the sequel, will be returning for “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” along with Justin K. Thompson, one of the directors on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The screenplay is currently credited to Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (who are also producing), along with David Callaham.

The first film won the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards and made $394 million worldwide. The sequel, which was nominated for the Academy Award, made $690.8 million worldwide.

Additionally, a live-action “Spider-Noir,” with Nicolas Cage returning as the character he voices in the animated films, will premiere on MGM+ in 2026. At least that will tide us over!