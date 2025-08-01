Tom Holland’s New Spidey Suit Teased in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Video

When “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters just shy of a year from today, Peter Parker will be sporting a new suit. And, like its predecessors in the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb spidey films, it will have raised webbing.

Fans got a first glimpse at the new super suit on Friday morning, in a teaser video posted by the official Spider-Man film accounts on social media. “Something brand new is coming…” the post read, along with the hashtag “SpiderManDay.”

You can see the suit below.

August 1 is indeed recognized nationally as Spider-Man Day, ironically falling the day after the set release date of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” The fourth film starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger is currently set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

The film will be the last one released ahead of the MCU’s next big team-up, “Avengers: Doomsday” and is said to show Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with a brand new start after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which ended in all memory of Peter Parker was erased from the universe.

In a recent interview with “Flip Your Wig,” Holland promised a return to more “old-school filmmaking” with “Brand New Day,” offering his excitement to get into filming.

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID,” he said at the time. “We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters on July 31, 2026.