Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Gets an Old School Spidey Suit for ‘Brand New Day’ | Video

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Gets an Old School Spidey Suit for 'Brand New Day'

Sony and Marvel are taking the webslinger back to basics for the upcoming 4th installment

and
Stephanie kaloi
"The Amazing Spider-Man" #106, 1975, art by John Romita Sr. and Frank Giacoia (Marvel Comics)
"The Amazing Spider-Man" #106, 1975, art by John Romita Sr. and Frank Giacoia (Marvel Comics)

At the end of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in order to save the universe Peter Parker was forced to let anyone who ever knew of his existence forget who he is. It’s a literal start-over but with no friends, no money and no more super Spidey suits courtesy of Stark Industries.

Fitting then that when Tom Holland returns next year for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” he’s getting a brand new Spider-Suit with extremely old school vibes. The actor revealed the new look in a video posted Saturday on Instagram:

And in case you want to just stare for a second at the suit:

Tom Holland Unveils New Spider-Man Suit
Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios via Tom Holland on Instagram

Now that looks like a suit made on a budget, likely by someone barely paying their way through college as a freelance photographer for New York City’s biggest tabloid.

Fans of the comics will no doubt recognize those lines and baby blue highlights as clearly modeled on perhaps the defining costume of “Spider-Man” comics.

As originally designed by co-creator Steve Ditko in 1962, the costume featured the instantly iconic red mask with large white eyes rimmed in black, along with red boots, gloves, arm stripes and midsection, and webbing under the arms. But the rest was actually painted black, with blue highlights for shading.

Just before he abruptly quit Marvel in 1966, Ditko stopped filling the black in, giving the suit that now-defining bright blue sections. Ditko’s replacement as lead artist on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” John Romita Sr. continued that and eventually removed the underarm webbing too. The result is the classic costume drawn pretty consistently by all “Spider-Man” artists from the late 1960s until 1984.

For example:

"Peter Parker the Spectacular Spider-Man" Issue 1, 1976, art by Sal Buscema (Marvel Comics)
"Peter Parker the Spectacular Spider-Man" Issue 1, 1976, art by Sal Buscema (Marvel Comics)

Clearly, Sony and Marvel at least want us to think they’re taking Spider-Man way back to basics. We can’t wait to see more.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front.
Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

