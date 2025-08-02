‘Fantastic Four’ Sinks 66% From Box Office Opening Weekend

Despite a largely strong critical and audience reception, Disney/Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is not holding as well in its second weekend at the box office as predicted, even as it stays No. 1 over Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys 2” and Paramount’s “The Naked Gun.”

After a $11.7 million second Friday, industry estimates have “Fantastic Four” earning a $40.8 million second weekend, which equates to a 66% drop from its $117.6 million domestic opening. Theatrical sources and rival studios had predicted a second weekend of at least $45 million, which would have keep its drop to 60% or less.

By comparison, Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Superman” had a $58.4 million second weekend, dropping 53% from its $125 million launch. “Superman” crossed $300 million domestically on Thursday and is headed for a $13.8 million fourth weekend.

While a mix of new releases and continued competition from “Superman” may be peeling off more moviegoers from “Fantastic Four” than predicted, it’s not an encouraging sign for Marvel that such a well-received installment that introduces a new version of a well-known superhero team is having a tougher time drawing in casual audiences.

Meanwhile, “The Bad Guys 2” and “The Naked Gun” are opening consistent with pre-release projections. “Bad Guys 2” earned $9 million on opening day and is now estimated for a $22.8 million opening weekend from 3,852 theaters.

The $80 million animated sequel is hoping to have similar legs to its spring 2022 predecessor, which opened to $23.9 million and finished with a $97 million domestic/$250 million global total. It has the reception to do that, earning an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 84% critics and 95% audience. Now it comes down to how many families come in before kids go back to school.

“The Naked Gun” is in third this weekend, earning $6.2 million on Friday as it heads for an estimated $16.3 million opening. That’s a decent result given the infrequency of comedy films these days, roughly $1 million above the opening of Sony’s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Still, this revival of the hit 1988 police movie spoof needs to leg out to turn on its $42 million budget. The good news is that “Naked Gun” has been well received by critics and audiences alike, earning an A- on CinemaScore alongside scores of 90% critics and 80% audience. Drawing out moviegoers under 35 who were not around to see Leslie Nielsen’s “Naked Gun” films on the big screen is key.