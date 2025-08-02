‘Fantastic Four’ Sinks 66% From Box Office Opening Weekend

Despite strong reception, Marvel’s latest film isn’t holding as well as “Superman”

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm in Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Marvel Studios)
Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm in Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Marvel Studios)

Despite a largely strong critical and audience reception, Disney/Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is not holding as well in its second weekend at the box office as predicted, even as it stays No. 1 over Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys 2” and Paramount’s “The Naked Gun.”

After a $11.7 million second Friday, industry estimates have “Fantastic Four” earning a $40.8 million second weekend, which equates to a 66% drop from its $117.6 million domestic opening. Theatrical sources and rival studios had predicted a second weekend of at least $45 million, which would have keep its drop to 60% or less.

By comparison, Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Superman” had a $58.4 million second weekend, dropping 53% from its $125 million launch. “Superman” crossed $300 million domestically on Thursday and is headed for a $13.8 million fourth weekend.

Read Next
'The Bad Guys 2' Marks a New Era of Franchise Building for DreamWorks

While a mix of new releases and continued competition from “Superman” may be peeling off more moviegoers from “Fantastic Four” than predicted, it’s not an encouraging sign for Marvel that such a well-received installment that introduces a new version of a well-known superhero team is having a tougher time drawing in casual audiences.

Meanwhile, “The Bad Guys 2” and “The Naked Gun” are opening consistent with pre-release projections. “Bad Guys 2” earned $9 million on opening day and is now estimated for a $22.8 million opening weekend from 3,852 theaters.

The $80 million animated sequel is hoping to have similar legs to its spring 2022 predecessor, which opened to $23.9 million and finished with a $97 million domestic/$250 million global total. It has the reception to do that, earning an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 84% critics and 95% audience. Now it comes down to how many families come in before kids go back to school.

Liam Neeson, The Naked Gun
Read Next
For Akiva Schaffer and His New ‘Naked Gun,’ Resurrecting the Theatrical Comedy Is No Joke

“The Naked Gun” is in third this weekend, earning $6.2 million on Friday as it heads for an estimated $16.3 million opening. That’s a decent result given the infrequency of comedy films these days, roughly $1 million above the opening of Sony’s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Still, this revival of the hit 1988 police movie spoof needs to leg out to turn on its $42 million budget. The good news is that “Naked Gun” has been well received by critics and audiences alike, earning an A- on CinemaScore alongside scores of 90% critics and 80% audience. Drawing out moviegoers under 35 who were not around to see Leslie Nielsen’s “Naked Gun” films on the big screen is key.

Pedro Pascal wears a spacesuit with dramatic red and white lights falling across his face
Read Next
'Fantastic Four' Fails to Solve Marvel's Biggest 'Avengers: Doomsday' Problem

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments