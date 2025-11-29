What’s New on Peacock in December 2025

December is officially here, and so are some new film and TV gems on Peacock.

Peacock is always giving its audiences a variety of options to watch, and we’re here to lay it out for you. Let’s start with the two big reality series heading back to the platform with new seasons: Season 12 of “Married to Medicine” and Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In addition, you can fill your stocking with holiday treats with “Jingle All the Way” and “Christmas in Nashville.”

Plus, the fourth and final season of “Bel-Air” is on the way. Like we said, there’s something for everyone. Take a peek at Peacock’s latest December film and TV premieres below.

Available Dec. 1

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“300”

“2012”

“The Addams Family”

“Addams Family Values”

“All the Money in the World”

“Bad Words”

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Black Nativity”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Cheaper by the Dozen”

“A Christmas Carol”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“Creed III”

“Die Hard”

“Erin Brockovich”

“Everest”

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

“Gladiator”

“Jingle All the Way”

“Just Friends”

Kajillionaire”

The King of Kings”

“The Martian”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

“The Night Before”

“Pacific Rim”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2”

“Pitch Perfect”

“Pitch Perfect 2”

“Pixels”

“Pride and Prejudice”

Public Enemies”

“Rock of Ages”

“Rocky”

“Rocky Balboa”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Tammy”

“Trading Places”

“Troy”

“Unaccompanied Minors”

“Bel-Air” Season 4 (Episodes 1-3)

“Confessions of Octomom” Season 1

“Married to Medicine” Season 12

“Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge” 2025 Finale

Available Dec. 2

“The Death Investigator With Barbara Butcher” Season 1

“Unusual Suspects” Season 1

“Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks”

Available Dec. 3

“93rd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

“Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars” Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” Season 12

Available Dec. 4

“Didi”

“National Heads-Up Poker Championship” Season 1

“Christmas in Nashville”

Available Dec. 5

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show” Season 3

Available Dec. 7

“Reality Hot Seat”

Available Dec. 9

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” Season 1

“Password” Season 3

“Renfield”

Available Dec. 11

“The Fabelmans”

“A Motown Christmas”

Available Dec. 12

“Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman” Season 1

“NBC’s Year in Review Presented by Access Hollywood”

Available Dec. 16

“Polite Society”

Available Dec. 17

“Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular”

Available Dec. 19

“Jigsaw”

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (2022)

“Saw”

“Saw 2”

“Saw 3”

“Saw 4”

“Saw 5”

“Saw 6”

“Saw X”

“Saw: The Final Chapter”

“Spiral”

Available Dec. 22

“Supernatural” Seasons 1-15

“Watch What Happens Live” Season 22

Available Dec. 27

“The Copenhagen Test” Season 1

Available Dec. 28