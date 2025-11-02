Right over that mountain peak is a whole new lineup of shows and films headed to Paramount+ this November.

Of course, the streamer is packed with some holiday goodies, like “Home For The Holidays,” “Last Holiday” and “All I Want For Christmas.” Then there’s some ultimate classics, including “Wayne’s World,” “American Beauty” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Paramount+ also has some fun adventure-filled comedies like “Joe Dirt” and “Tommy Boy.” Plus there’s the return of Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” for Season 2.

Take our word for it, but definitely get into the full list below of what’s new on Paramount+ in November.

Available Nov. 1

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

“21 Jump Street”

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

“48 Hrs.”

“A Very Brady Sequel” (1996)

“Alfie” (2004)

“All I Want For Christmas”

“American Beauty”

“American Made”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Assassin Club”

“Big Daddy”

“Big Night”

“Blades of Glory”

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Chinatown”

“Chocolat”

“Cujo”

“Days of Thunder”

“Dean”*

“Deck The Halls”

“Defiance”

“Dinner For Schmucks”

“Doubt”

“Dreamgirls”

“Enemy at the Gates”

“Faster”

“Fatman”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Flags of Our Fathers”

“Flight”

“Friendsgiving”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Gasoline Alley”

“Geostorm”

“Get Rich or Die Tryin’”

“Ghost”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Happy Christmas”

“Home For The Holidays”

“I Love You, Man”

“Indecent Proposal”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“Instant Family”

“Jersey Girl”

“Joe Dirt”

“Juice”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)

“Last Holiday” (2006)

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Love, Rosie”

“Loving”

“Mansfield Park” (1999)

“Morning Glory”

“Mousehunt”

“No Strings Attached”

“Noah” (2014)

“Old School”

“Only the Brave Pain & Gain”

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Punch-Drunk Love”

“Rango”

“Reindeer Games”

“Rescue Dawn”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Rules of Engagement”

“Runaway Bride”

“Santa Stole Our Dog!”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Scrooge” (1970)

Scrooged (Paramount)

“Scrooged”

“Shakespeare in Love”

“She’s All That”

“She’s Out of My League”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Shooter”

“Snow Day”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“Starship Troopers”

“Staying Alive”

“Stop-Loss”

“Superstar”

“Surviving Christmas”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” (1991)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” (1993)

“The Big Short”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“The Cut”*

“The Darkest Hour”

“The Duchess”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The Godfather” (1972)

“The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990)

“The Godfather Part II” (1974)

“The Importance of Being Earnest” (2002)

“The Mechanic”(2011)

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Perfect Score”

“The Score”

“The Terminal”

“The Terminator” (1984)

“The Usual Suspects”

“The Words”

“There Will Be Blood”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Total Recall” (1990)

“Trading Places”

“Uncommon Valor”

“Up In The Air”

“Urban Cowboy”

“Valkyrie”

“Varsity Blues”

“Wayne’s World

“Wayne’s World 2”

“We Were Soldiers”

“What Women Want”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

“World Trade Center”

“Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

Available Nov. 3

“Crutch” series premiere

Available Nov. 5

“Rubble & Crew” (Season 2)

“Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze”

Available Nov. 7

“Queen Bees”* (2021)

Available Nov. 9

“Youth In Revolt”* (2009)

Available Nov. 15

“Chuck”*

Available Nov. 16

“Landman” Season 2 premiere

Available Nov. 19

“Wakefield”* (2016)

“The Smurfs” (2021, Season 3)

Available Nov. 21

“Rocketman”*

“PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special”

Available Nov. 25

“The Road” (2009)

Available Nov. 28