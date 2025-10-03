What’s New on Crunchyroll This Fall 2025

Crunchyroll is dropping some good ol’ anime fun on its platform for the fall season.

Crunchyroll kicked off the season with mystical and magical series like “A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai” and a romantic comedy from OLM called “Let’s Play.” As October creeps in two of Crunchyroll’s heavy-hitters enter the chat, including final season of “My Hero Academia” and Season 3 of “Spy x Family,” which land on the platform on Oct. 4.

The season closes as Season 5 of “The Daily Life of the Immortal King,” plus new episodes of “Gachiakuta,” “One Piece” and “Case Closed (Detective Conan)” carry on from the summer.

Here’s the full list of everything heading to Crunchyroll this fall.

Available Sept. 27

“A Wild Last Boss Appeared!”

Available Sept. 28

“The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess”

Available Sept. 29

“A Gatherer’s Adventure in Isekai”

Available Sept. 30

“Yano-kun’s Ordinary Days”

Available Oct. 1

“Let’s Play”

“Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-2”

Available Oct. 2

“This Monster Wants to Eat Me”

“Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!”

“My Awkward Senapai”

Available Oct. 3

“May I Ask for One Final Thing?”

“Shabake”

Available Oct. 4

“My Hero Academia” (Final Season)

“Spy x Family” Season 3

“To Your Eternity” Season 3

“Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider”

“SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes”

“Digimon Beatbreak”

“Kingdom” Season 6

“Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota”

“Touring After the Apocalypse”

“Let This Grieving Soul Retire” Part 2

“My Friend’s Little Sister Has It In for Me!”

“Tales of Wedding Rings” Season 2

“The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest”

Available Oct. 5

“Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!”

“Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I’m a reincarnator”

“Mechanical Marie”

“Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun”

Available Oct. 6

“My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s”

“Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!”

“GINTAMA – Mr.Ginpachi’s Zany Class”

“A Mangaka’s Weirdly Wonderful Workplace”

Available Oct. 7

“Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill” Season 2

“Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle”

Available Oct. 8

“The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess”

Available Oct. 11

“Gnosia”

Available Oct. 12

“Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right”

Available Oct. 13

“Isekai Quartet3”

Available Oct. 14

“With You, Our Love Will Make It Through”

Available Oct. 30

“So You’re Raising a Warrior”

Available Dec. 13