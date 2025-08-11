Crunchyroll has partnered with Delta Airlines to offer in-flight access to more than 2,000 of the streamer’s anime titles.

Crunchyroll will curate the series and films, which will be available to flyers later this year on more than 169,000 seatback screens. In total, more than 50,000 episodes of series and films, a combined 25,000 hours of content, will be available.

“There is nothing better on a long flight than immersing yourself in the rich storytelling and world-building of anime. Fans can go deep on one series or sample one episode of many series – from action to adventure, romance and more. And when they get hooked they can continue their experience on the Crunchyroll app,” Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, said in a statement to TheWrap. “We are excited to share what we love with Delta passengers and go to new heights together.”

In addition, SkyMiles members who log onto Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their personal devices will given special offers, including a 24-hour trial for Crunchyroll’s library, which they can use during their flight or after, though terms and exclusions may apply.

“At Delta, we see every flight as an opportunity for discovery,” Julieta McCurry, Delta V.P. of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity, also shared. “Whether you’re diving into the anime genre for the first time or continuing a favorite series, bringing Crunchyroll to Delta gives our customers access to a world of storytelling while onboard and beyond. It’s part of Delta’s commitment to delivering industry-leading entertainment that reflects the passions and interests of our customers.”

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both of which are subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.