What’s New on Crunchyroll for Summer 2025

Crunchyroll just dropped everything that’s about to hit the anime streamer and we’re here to lay it all out just for you.

We’re already a few days into summer, which means there’s lots more in store, and kicking off the season “Takopi’s Original Sin” on June 28. The six-episode limited series follows the journey of a Happy alien named Takopi whose only mission in life is to spread happiness. When he lands on Earth and meets a lonely fourth-grader, he does all he can to bring a smile to her face while learning about the root of her sadness.

At the beginning of July 2, “Dan Da Dan” and “My Dress-Up Darling” return for for their second seasons, and later on in the month “Kaiju No. 8” also makes its Season 2 comeback.

There are new titles dropping throughout the month. Check out the list below.

Available June 28

“Takopi’s Original Sin”

“Lord of Mysteries”

“Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter”

Available July 1

“Detectives These Days Are Crazy!”

“Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show”

“Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 4

Available July 2

“Clevatess”

“Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse”

“New Saga”

“Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon” Season 2

Available July 3

“Dan Da Dan” Season 2

“The Water Magician”

“Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!”

“Kamitsubaki City Under Construction”

Available July 4

“Secrets of the Silent Witch”

“Arknights: Rise From Ember”

“Watari-kun’s Is About to Collapse”

“Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex”

Available July 5

“My Dress-Up Darling” Season 2

“Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus”

“With You and the Rain”

“The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses”

“Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer”

“Hoshina’s Day Off”

July 6

“Gachiakuta”

“Nyaight of the Living Cat”

“Toilet-bound Hanako-kun” Season 2

“Hotel Inhumans”

“Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin”

“Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl”

“Ruri Rocks”

Available July 7

“Grand Blue Dreaming” Season 2

“Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole”

Available July 8

“Turkey! Time to Strike”

“A Couple of Cuckoos” Season 2

Available July 9

“The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 4

“I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability” Season 2

“Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze”

Available July 10

“Dr. Stone Science Future” Cour 2

“Solo Camping for Two”

Available July 19

“Kaiju No. 8” Season 2

Available July 24

“Let’s Go Karaoke!”

Available August 20