What’s New on Crunchyroll for Summer 2025

Crunchyroll just dropped everything that’s about to hit the anime streamer and we’re here to lay it all out just for you.
We’re already a few days into summer, which means there’s lots more in store, and kicking off the season “Takopi’s Original Sin” on June 28. The six-episode limited series follows the journey of a Happy alien named Takopi whose only mission in life is to spread happiness. When he lands on Earth and meets a lonely fourth-grader, he does all he can to bring a smile to her face while learning about the root of her sadness.
At the beginning of July 2, “Dan Da Dan” and “My Dress-Up Darling” return for for their second seasons, and later on in the month “Kaiju No. 8” also makes its Season 2 comeback.
There are new titles dropping throughout the month. Check out the list below.
Available June 28
- “Takopi’s Original Sin”
- “Lord of Mysteries”
- “Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter”
Available July 1
- “Detectives These Days Are Crazy!”
- “Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show”
- “Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 4
Available July 2
- “Clevatess”
- “Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse”
- “New Saga”
- “Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon” Season 2
Available July 3
- “Dan Da Dan” Season 2
- “The Water Magician”
- “Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!”
- “Kamitsubaki City Under Construction”
Available July 4
- “Secrets of the Silent Witch”
- “Arknights: Rise From Ember”
- “Watari-kun’s Is About to Collapse”
- “Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex”
Available July 5
- “My Dress-Up Darling” Season 2
- “Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus”
- “With You and the Rain”
- “The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses”
- “Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer”
- “Hoshina’s Day Off”
July 6
- “Gachiakuta”
- “Nyaight of the Living Cat”
- “Toilet-bound Hanako-kun” Season 2
- “Hotel Inhumans”
- “Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin”
- “Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl”
- “Ruri Rocks”
Available July 7
- “Grand Blue Dreaming” Season 2
- “Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole”
Available July 8
- “Turkey! Time to Strike”
- “A Couple of Cuckoos” Season 2
Available July 9
- “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 4
- “I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability” Season 2
- “Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze”
Available July 10
- “Dr. Stone Science Future” Cour 2
- “Solo Camping for Two”
Available July 19
- “Kaiju No. 8” Season 2
Available July 24
- “Let’s Go Karaoke!”
Available August 20
- “Captivated, By You”