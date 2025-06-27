What’s New on Crunchyroll for Summer 2025

From “Kaiju No. 8” Season 2 to the highly-anticipated “Gachiakuta” premiere

Raquel Harris
"Gachiakuta" (Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll just dropped everything that’s about to hit the anime streamer and we’re here to lay it all out just for you.

We’re already a few days into summer, which means there’s lots more in store, and kicking off the season “Takopi’s Original Sin” on June 28. The six-episode limited series follows the journey of a Happy alien named Takopi whose only mission in life is to spread happiness. When he lands on Earth and meets a lonely fourth-grader, he does all he can to bring a smile to her face while learning about the root of her sadness.

At the beginning of July 2, “Dan Da Dan” and “My Dress-Up Darling” return for for their second seasons, and later on in the month “Kaiju No. 8” also makes its Season 2 comeback.

There are new titles dropping throughout the month. Check out the list below.

Available June 28

  • “Takopi’s Original Sin”
  • “Lord of Mysteries”
  • “Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter”

Available July 1

  • “Detectives These Days Are Crazy!”
  • “Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show”
  • “Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 4

Available July 2

  • “Clevatess”
  • “Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse”
  • “New Saga”
  • “Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon” Season 2

Available July 3

  • “Dan Da Dan” Season 2
  • “The Water Magician”
  • “Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!”
  • “Kamitsubaki City Under Construction”

Available July 4

  • “Secrets of the Silent Witch”
  • “Arknights: Rise From Ember”
  • “Watari-kun’s Is About to Collapse”
  • “Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex”

Available July 5

  • “My Dress-Up Darling” Season 2
  • “Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus”
  • “With You and the Rain”
  • “The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses”
  • “Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer”
  • “Hoshina’s Day Off”
"Blue Giant" (Toho Animation)
July 6

  • “Gachiakuta”
  • “Nyaight of the Living Cat”
  • “Toilet-bound Hanako-kun” Season 2
  • “Hotel Inhumans”
  • “Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin”
  • “Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl”
  • “Ruri Rocks”

Available July 7

  • “Grand Blue Dreaming” Season 2
  • “Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole”

Available July 8

  • “Turkey! Time to Strike”
  • “A Couple of Cuckoos” Season 2

Available July 9

  • “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 4
  • “I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability” Season 2
  • “Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze”

Available July 10

  • “Dr. Stone Science Future” Cour 2
  • “Solo Camping for Two”

Available July 19

  • “Kaiju No. 8” Season 2

Available July 24

  • “Let’s Go Karaoke!”

Available August 20

  • “Captivated, By You”
