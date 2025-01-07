What’s new on Crunchyroll this winter season? A whole lot, and TheWrap is here to lay out all the anime hitting the streamer.

We’re already a few days into the winter season, which means there’s lots more in store. The TV adaptation of Japanese light novel series “Fate/strange Fake” kicked off the end of December, and following behind was Asahi Production’s “Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>~ About that I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~.”

Other hot series to look forward to in January include “ZENSHU,” “Honey Lemon Soda,” and the English dub version of “Dragon Ball Daima.”

And continuing on from last year are “A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!,” “Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister,” “Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-,” “TRILLION GAME,” “One Piece Log,” “Case Closed (Detective Conan),” “Blue Miburo,” “Wonderful Precture!” and “Shangri-La Frontier.”

And coming soon to Crunchyroll, though no confirmed date just yet, is Studio VOLN’s “Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga.”

Available Dec. 31

“Fate/strange Fake”

“Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>~ About that I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~”

Available Jan. 1

“Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective”

“Grisaia Phantom Trigger”

“Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!”

“Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time”

Available Jan. 2

“Momentary Lily”

“Ave Mujica – The Die is Cast”

Available Jan. 3

“I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class”

Available Jan. 4

“Solo Leveling” Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow

“OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying”

Available Jan. 5

“ZENSHU”

“I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons”

Available Jan. 6

“Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms”

“Promise of Wizard”

Available Jan. 7

“Unnamed Memory” Season 2

Available Jan. 8

“Honey Lemon Soda”

Available Jan. 9

“Dr. Stone Science Future”

“Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You”

“The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World”

“AQUARION Myth of Emotions”

“Even Given the Worthless ‘Appraiser Class, I’m Actually the Strongest”

Available Jan. 10

“The Apothecary Diaries”

“I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time”

“Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!”

“Farmagia”

“Dragon Ball Daima” (English Dub)

Available Jan. 11

“Toilet-bound Hanako-kun” Season 2

“UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-“

“I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!”

Available Jan. 12

“The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You” Season 2

“The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World”

Available Feb. 5