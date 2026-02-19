Home > Creative Content > Movies

Daniel Radcliffe Says ‘Harry Potter’s’ Michael Gambon Dubbed ‘Half-Blood Prince’ Climax ‘Two Twats in a Boat’ | Video

“He f–ked around all the time, like, he would never stop … until action had been said,” the actor recalls on “Hot Ones”

Raquel Harris
Daniel Radcliffe on "Hot Ones," Michael Gabon as Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" ("Hot Ones" screenshot/YouTube, Getty Images)
Daniel Radcliffe on "Hot Ones," Michael Gabon as Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" ("Hot Ones" screenshot/YouTube, Getty Images)

Daniel Radcliffe told “Hot Ones” on Thursday that late actor Michael Gambon had a vulgar nickname he jokingly titled the end of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

Radcliffe was reflecting on his years working with some of cinema’s most prestigious actors during the film series, including Maggie Smith, Gary Oldman and more. “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans then asked what was the best acting he witnessed while on the “Harry Potter” sets.

The star said that he appreciated actors who “make it look easy,” and that’s when he shared a couple of anecdotes about Dumbledore actor Gambon and his sense of humor.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film "Merrily We Roll Along," based on the Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim, at The Hudson Theatre on December 1, 2025 in New York City
Read Next
Daniel Radcliffe Hints at Possible 'Cursed Child' Stage Reunion With Tom Felton

“He f— ked around all the time, like, he would never stop … until action had been said,” Radcliffe explained. “Sometimes he would be trying to make me laugh … Some actors love to dress the whole process up in mystique and being an enigma. Michael Gambon, you’d get to set and he’d be like, ‘What’s the shot?’ And you’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s camera’s here, Michael. So you’re there but you’re looking that way.’ And he’d say, ‘Oh, what is this, B-O-H-N-A-R? I was like, ‘Sorry, what’s that?’ He’s [like,] ‘Back of head, no acting required.’ And it’s like, ‘Yes, yes it is.’”

He went on to share that even during the climax of the sixth installment of “Harry Potter,” Gambon wouldn’t let up on the gags.

“We were like in this boat, I can’t remember the details, but we’re in this little boat going over to this island surrounded by bad stuff, and he’d be like, ‘What’s this, T-T-I-A-B?’ And I was like, ‘What?’” Radcliffe recalled. “‘Two twats in a boat.’”

He concluded his walk down memory lane by further praising the actors who didn’t take the job too seriously, specifically pointing out how personable his former co-star Imelda Staunton was.

“Imelda would be chatting to everybody about anything, and then when actions gets said, she’s locked in and so good,” Radcliffe said. “It’s the people who can do the work without making you constantly aware of how hard they’re working, are always the people that seemed the coolest.”

Glen Powell smiles on "Hot Ones"
Read Next
Glen Powell Hilariously Mishears 'Hot Ones' Question: 'I'm Sorry, What?!' | Video

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments