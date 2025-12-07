Daniel Radcliffe Hints at Possible ‘Cursed Child’ Stage Reunion With Tom Felton

Daniel Radcliffe appeared to hint he and “Harry Potter” costar Tom Felton could reunite onstage — and might even do so in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the play authored by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.

People caught up with Radcliffe for a screening of “Merrily We Roll Along” on December 1, which Felton also attended. The question of a reunion was introduced, to which Radcliffe responded, “I mean, actually we should do ‘Waiting for Godot’. This is perfect. We’re in this theater.”

The play in question is currently running in the same theater Radcliffe and Felton were in at the time.

“Or just surely the answer is probably ‘Cursed Child’, but I don’t know,” Radcliffe then added.

In November Felton told the hosts of “Good Morning America” that Radcliffe, who has enjoyed an award-winning stage career since filming the final “Harry Potter” movie, gave him plenty of advice ahead of his own “Cursed Child” debut.

“I’ve taken a few tips from Potter. He was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway,” he said. “I saw him, I think, on his first show — what is it, 10 plus years ago? And now he’s obviously a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special.”

Felton’s 19-week run in the production was announced in June.

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” Felton said at the time. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”