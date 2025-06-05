Tom Felton to Reprise His Role as Draco Malfoy for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World. During an interview with “Today,” the actor revealed he will be reprising his role as Draco Malfoy later this year as part of the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway.

Felton’s run will begin in November and last for 19 weeks.

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” Felton said on Thursday. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”

Written by Jack Thorne (“Adolescence,” “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”) from an original story by Thorne, J. K. Rowling and John Tiffany, “The Cursed Child” takes place 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” It follows Harry’s son, Albus Severus Potter, who gets sorted into Slytherin after he arrives at Hogwarts. As Albus fails to live up to his father’s enormous legacy, he becomes more and more resentful of Harry. Along the way, he befriends Draco’s son, Scorpius. Felton is the first cast member from the original “Harry Potter” movies to star in the stage play of the franchise.

“As much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory,” Felton told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. “I know [Draco] quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

“The Cursed Child” first premiered on the West End in 2016 before moving to Broadway in 2018. During its first year in New York, the production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning six statues including Best Play. Since its premiere in London almost a decade ago, the play has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide and won nine Laurence Olivier Awards. As of December of 2024, it also holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, securing over $270 million in total sales and selling over 2.5 million tickets.