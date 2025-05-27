HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Casts Its Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger

HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV series has found its Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin, who will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout, who will play Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger, the network announced on Tuesday. The roles were originally portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron,” Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director and executive producer, said in a joint statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The new castings round out the child cast for the series, with HBO recently finalizing its adult cast, which includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse. Lithgow will star as Albus Dumbledore while McTeer plays Minerva McGonagall. As for Essiedu, he plays Severus Snape, and Frost plays Rubeus Hagrid.

The upcoming series promises to be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books penned by author J.K. Rowling. This new chapter in the Harry Potter universe will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. The original films are also available to watch globally on the streaming service.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date. However, the series will begin filming in the summer of this year and has an expected premiere date for 2026 or 2027.

The currently titled “Harry Potter” will be written and executive produced by Gardiner with Mylod directing multiple episodes while also serving as an EP. The series is produced for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Other executive producers include J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films.