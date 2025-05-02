HBO Boss Insists ‘Harry Potter’ Show Will Not Contain J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views

According to HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys, viewers do not need to worry about whether or not the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series will be “infused” with “Potter” author J.K. Rowling‘s controversial anti-trans views.

Bloys discussed HBO’s future and upcoming programming on a Wednesday episode of “The Town with Matthew Belloni.” During the podcast episode, Bloys addressed HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing working relationship with Rowling, and was quick to note that the “Harry Potter” TV show is not the first project that Warner Bros. has made with the author. It is not, in fact, even the only TV show that HBO is currently working with Rowling on.

“The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years,” Bloys told Belloni. “We already have a show on HBO from her called ‘C.B. Strike’ that we do with the BBC.”

The Hollywood executive then assured listeners that Rowling is not using her influence on HBO’s “Harry Potter” show to inject it with any of her own, well-publicized views about the transgender community. “It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. ‘Harry Potter’ is not secretly being infused with anything,” Bloys concluded. “If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Bloys’ comments come just a few weeks after HBO announced the first batch of actors cast in its “Potter” adaptation. John Lithgow (“Conclave”) has been tapped to play Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer (“Ozark”) has been cast as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”) is also onboard to play Severus Snape and Nick Frost (“Shaun of the Dead”) has signed on to portray Rubeus Hagrid.

In response to the intense backlash to his casting, Lithgow told the U.K.’s The Times that he remains baffled by the controversy Rowling’s comments and views have caused. “I thought, why is this a factor at all? I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her and I’m curious to talk to her,” he commented.

When asked if he felt discouraged to star in “Potter” after receiving so many messages asking him to walk away from the project, he said, “Oh, heavens no.”

Last year, HBO chose “His Dark Materials” writer Francesca Gardiner as the series’ showrunner and hired “Succession” and “Game of Thrones” veteran Mark Mylod to direct multiple episodes of its first season, as well as executive produce it alongside Gardiner. In November, Casey Bloys said that Rowling had been “very, very involved in the process” of choosing Gardiner and Mylod, but also said her views had not “affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff.”

At the same time, HBO released a statement defending both its decision to move forward with “Potter” and Rowling’s right to hold her own beliefs. “We are proud to once again tell the story of ‘Harry Potter’ — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” HBO’s statement read. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

You can listen to the full “The Town with Matthew Belloni” episode here.