Everything We Know About HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: Cast, Potential Release Date and More

HBO’s “Harry Potter” television adaptation is slowly coming together, but we’re still a ways out from actually getting it on our screens. That said, we are learning more and more as the months go on.

The series was first announced back in 2023, when HBO first launched the new name for its streaming service, Max. It has yet to be officially confirmed that each season will span one novel, similar to Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, but each book does take place over a single school year, as did the movies.

Here’s everything we know about the series thus far.

When does the series come out?

An official release date has not been set, as the series hasn’t even started filming yet. That’ll happen this Summer. But, according to reports, the series is currently looking at a release some time in 2027.

Where will it film?

The show is returning to Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is where the movies were also filmed.

Who’s starring in the series?

At this point, the cast of the “Harry Potter” TV series is still being filled out, and the core three leads have yet to be cast.

But we do know that John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost will be starring as Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid, respectively.

Additionally, Luke Thallon will play the role of Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch.

Will any of the original movie stars return?

That, too, remains unclear, though it seems unlikely in many cases. Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter himself in the films, told ComicBook.com back in 2023 that “I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” but wished the creators and stars well.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have not publicly commented on the series, and of course, many of the adults who starred in the original movies have since passed away, including Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman and Michael Gambon

But there is one star who’s said he’d be open to an appearance. In an interview with EW, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight films, admitted that “I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra.”

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

Is J.K. Rowling involved?

Yes. Despite being very vocal against trans people and their human rights, Rowling is set to serve as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of “Harry Potter,” a decision which has drawn criticism from fans.

“We have been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement obtained by TheWrap back in November 2024. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”

“J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Rowling’s public sentiments have even faced disagreement from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — as well as other original cast members — which she appears to have taken very personally. In March 2025, the author posted a not-so-subtle dig at the trio, in response to a post that asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”

Will it follow the same plot?

As far as we know, yes. Plot details haven’t been revealed, but the casting announcements indicate that just like the movies, the TV series will follow the plot of the seven books Rowling wrote.