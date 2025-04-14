It’s official, Paapa Essiedu is set to star as the peculiar, dark and always irritable Severus Snape in the new Harry Potter series for HBO, and the British actor has all the experience to get the job done.

Back in December 2024, TheWrap reported that the the series, which is still in development, was eyeing the actor for the role. But now it’s officially confirmed. If you are not familiar with the star, here are some quick tidbits about your new Snape.

The untitled TV series is set to premiere in 2026.

Who is Paapa Essiedu playing in the upcoming untitled Harry Potter series?

Essiedu will star as the dark, mysterious and ever so snappy Severus Snape, the Hogwarts professor of Potions. The role was previously played by the late Alan Rickman in the iconic film series. HBO announced his casting, along with other stars; John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” Showrunner and EP Francesca Gardiner, and EP Mark Mylod, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Who is Paapa Essiedu?

Essiedu is a British actor of Ghanaian descent, whose career kicked off in 2012 when he joined the The Royal Shakespeare Company — the renowned British theater company. He later joined the National Theatre. He received acclaim for his performances in several productions including “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Hamlet” and “King Lear.” He has since returned to this theater roots. In 2022, he played three different characters in “A Number.”

He was born on June 11, 1990 (which makes him a Gemini), and after attending Forest School on a scholarship, he was accepted into the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he met his future “I May Destroy You” costar Michaela Coel.

What TV shows has Paapa Essiedu starred in?

Several, but he may be best known for his breakout role as Kwame in Michaela Cole’s drama series “I May Destroy You,” which earned him British Academy Television Awards and Primetime Emmy Award nominations. But his TV career started with his role in the TV film adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” He has also starred in “The Lazarus Project,” “Black Doves,” “Black Mirror” and more. He is currently starring in Season 3 of Sky Atlantic’s “Gangs of London.”

What movies has Paapa Essiedu starred in?

He has starred in several films, including his lauded performance in “The Outrun” as Daynin. Some of his other film roles include “Genie,” “Femme,” “Men” and more. He made his feature film debut in Kenneth’s Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Does Paapa Essiedu have social media?

Yes, you can follow Essiedu on Instagram @pessiedu.