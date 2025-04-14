Johnny Depp Returns in Lionsgate’s First Look at ‘Day Drinker’

Lionsgate has started production on “Day Drinker,” reteaming Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz for a fourth time, under the direction of Marc Webb (“Snow White”). Madelyn Cline also stars in the film.

The cast will be rounded out by Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle.

“Day Drinker” tells the story of a private yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.

Depp and Cruz previously co-starred in the features “Blow,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penelope and this incredible cast,” Webb said in a statement. “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is going to be fun.”

The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who produce the “John Wick” franchise for Lionsgate, Adam Kolbrenner, producer of “The Tomorrow War,” “Free Guy” and “Prisoners,” and Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay. Kolbrenner and Dean’s film “The Gorge” was recently released by Apple TV+/Skydance.

“Day Drinker” is executive produced by 30West. Lionsgate will present “Day Drinker” in association with 30West. The film is a Thunder Road/IN.2 production.

The film’s executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Marc Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio, and Adrián Guerra.

Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate. The deals for Ríos, Piper, Botto, and Boyle were overseen for the studio by Dan Freedman.

The film marks the second recent collaboration between Lionsgate and 30West, who are also teaming for “Power Ballad,” directed by John Carney, written by Carney and Peter McDonald, and starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.