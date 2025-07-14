HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Reveals First Image as Filming Begins, Premiere Date Set for 2027

Production has started on HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV series, which released its first look image on Monday. The show is expected to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Additionally, the series has announced four new cast members. Rory Wilmot (“FBI: International”) will play Neville Longbottom with newcomer Amos Kitson starring as as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey (“Lockwood & Co.,” “Sherlock”) starring as as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser (“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Game of Thrones”) starring as Garrick Ollivander.

The series also cemented its department heads, a vital part of any TV show, but an especially crucial one when it comes to a franchise as visually distinct and complicated as “Harry Potter.” Adriano Goldman (“Sin Nombre,” “The Crown”) will serve as the director of photography, and Cate Hall will be the hair and makeup designer (“The Crown”). On the more practical side of the show, Paul Herbert (“Titanic,” “Game of Thrones”) will serve as the stunt coordinator and Mark Holt (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Wonder Woman 1984”) will be the SFX supervisor while Mara LePere-Schloop (“Django Unchained”) serves as the production designer and Naomi Moore (“Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”) will be the set decorator. As for the more whimsical parts of this magical universe, John Nolan (“Jurassic World: Dominion”) will serve as the creature effects design supervisor while Alexis Wajsbrot (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) and Dom Sidoli (“Wonder Woman 1984,” “Wonka”) wills serve as the VFX supervisor and producer, respectively. Holly Waddington, who is known for her work on “Poor Things,” was also previously announced as the show’s costume designer.

HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series dropped some major casting news in recent months. In May, the series announced that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton would be playing Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

Previously, the series announced the castings of John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Potions professor Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Hogwarts groundkeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as school caretaker Argus Filch. Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley), Daniel Rigby (Vernon Dursley) and Bertie Carvel (Cornelius Fudge) were also added to the cast after it was announced who would be playing Harry, Ron and Hermione.

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series comes from Francesca Gardiner, who will write and executive produce the series. She will reunite with her fellow “Succession” alum Mark Mylod, who will also executive produce and is set to direct multiple episodes in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Other executive producers include the author of the book series J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films.