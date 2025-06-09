HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Casts the Malfoys, the Dursleys and a Weasley

HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV series continues to round out its cast, adding nine more names to the upcoming adaptation on Monday.

Katherine Parkinson has been cast as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In the books, the Dursleys take Harry in when he’s dropped on their doorstep after the murder of his parents. They aren’t exactly loving — in fact, their treatment of him is more like emotional abuse — but they keep him safe in the muggle world.

Fans will recognize Powley from series like “A Small Light,” “The Morning Show” and, most recently, “Masters of the Air.” She also played Kelsey in Pete Davidson’s “The King of Staten Island.”

Rigby most recently starred in “I, Jack Wright” and Disney+’s shortlived “Renegade Nell.” He will also be in Amazon’s “Blade Runner 2099″ TV series.

Monday’s casting news comes just a few weeks after HBO announced that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger.

Other members of the cast include John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse. HBO has yet to announce a premiere date, however, the series will begin filming this summer.

The series will be written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes while also serving as an EP. The show is produced for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

Other executive producers include original author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.