New ‘Harry Potter’ Star Dominic McLaughlin Reflects on Receiving Letter From Daniel Radcliffe: ‘It Was Insane’

 The young star says filming for the HBO series, which is slated to arrive in 2027, is going “really well”

Raquel Harris
Dominic McLaughlin, Daniel Radcliffe (Credit: Getty Images)
Dominic McLaughlin, Daniel Radcliffe (Credit: Getty Images)

Dominic McLaughlin, who is taking up the magic wand to star as the new Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO TV series, reflected on the time the original “Harry Potter” star, Daniel Radcliffe, sent him an uplifting letter.

“I got a letter from the man himself, Daniel Radcliffe,” McLaughlin shared during an interview on BBC’s “Saturday Mash-Up! Live” “It was insane.”

At the time, the young actor said he was on a train ride home when his dad tapped him to hand him the letter.

“I read it, and then I got to the bottom and it said, ‘Daniel R.’ I was going mad, but I had to [keep it cool]. I was on the train,” the young actor said.

As far as the filming process, McLaughlin said it’s going “really well.”

“I’ve made good friends with everyone. It’s great to be there,” McLaughlin added.

Last month, Radcliffe shared that he sent McLaughlin some words of encouragement as the child prepares to embark on his own adaptation of the famed fantasy series.

“I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,’” Radcliffe said on “GMA at the time.” “And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them.”

Nobody knows the experience McLaughlin is about to undergo quite like Radcliffe. Radcliffe was around McLaughlin’s age when he started filming the “Harry Potter” movies, placing himself at the center of a massive cinematic franchise that would go on to gross billions of dollars. It’s a multi-year commitment, one that had Radcliffe (and likely McLaughlin) grow up in front of the camera.

“They just seem so young,” Radcliffe added. “I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.”

Dominic McLaughlin (Left) and Daniel Radcliffe (Right) as Harry Potter
Read Next
Daniel Radcliffe Sent Supportive Letter to New 'Harry Potter' Star: 'I Just Want to Hug Them'

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments