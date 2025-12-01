Dominic McLaughlin, who is taking up the magic wand to star as the new Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO TV series, reflected on the time the original “Harry Potter” star, Daniel Radcliffe, sent him an uplifting letter.

“I got a letter from the man himself, Daniel Radcliffe,” McLaughlin shared during an interview on BBC’s “Saturday Mash-Up! Live” “It was insane.”

At the time, the young actor said he was on a train ride home when his dad tapped him to hand him the letter.

“I read it, and then I got to the bottom and it said, ‘Daniel R.’ I was going mad, but I had to [keep it cool]. I was on the train,” the young actor said.

As far as the filming process, McLaughlin said it’s going “really well.”

“I’ve made good friends with everyone. It’s great to be there,” McLaughlin added.

Last month, Radcliffe shared that he sent McLaughlin some words of encouragement as the child prepares to embark on his own adaptation of the famed fantasy series.

“I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,’” Radcliffe said on “GMA at the time.” “And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them.”

Nobody knows the experience McLaughlin is about to undergo quite like Radcliffe. Radcliffe was around McLaughlin’s age when he started filming the “Harry Potter” movies, placing himself at the center of a massive cinematic franchise that would go on to gross billions of dollars. It’s a multi-year commitment, one that had Radcliffe (and likely McLaughlin) grow up in front of the camera.

“They just seem so young,” Radcliffe added. “I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.”