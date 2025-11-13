Glen Powell Hilariously Mishears ‘Hot Ones’ Question: ‘I’m Sorry, What?!’ | Video

Glen Powell finally went on “Hot Ones” this week after long wanting to take on the Wings of Death. Unfortunately (or fortunately), however, the interview quickly went awry when the “The Running Man” star and Sean Evans suffered from a hilarious bit of miscommunication.

The faux pas came when Evans began asking Powell to explain action movie lingo, going through on-set terms that the common audience may not be aware of. When Evans tried to ask about the term “jerk vest” Powell looked ready to spit out his wings.

“I’m sorry, what?!” Powell asked. He later clarified: “I thought you said jerk-fest!”

It’s a hilarious moment, one that completely derails the interview as Powell fights to gain his composure. While Evans simply wanted to ask about the stunt equipment (a harness that yanks actors on a wire) and other terms like “wet down,” Powell remained stuck on the double entendre.

“Oh my God. I’m like, ‘That’s how you make it in Hollywood!’” Powell laughed. “Oh s–t! We don’t talk about that!”

Play video

The moment was a highlight of an already deranged video, featuring a profusely-sweaty Powell struggling to answer questions as he eats entire wings in rapid fashion. At the end of the video, Powell accidentally doused his final wing in hot sauce for the last dab, with Evans repeatedly begging the movie star to dry the wing out a bit more.

“I always get accused of spanking too hard,” Powell said. “That was so weird. Why’d I say that?”

“Blame it on the sauce!” Evans responded.

“Blame it on the sauce,” Powell agreed. “Guys, I blacked out.”

Earlier in the video, Powell relayed another lapse of social grace — this time, related to his mother. When Evans asked about Powell’s parents’ cameos in his films, the actor noted that his mother was most proud of her appearance in “Chad Powers,” where she plays a woman who comically moans in a hospital waiting room. As she prepared for the role, Powell said that his mother would send him clips of her “practicing moaning.”

“There was this one time where I was walking around, I was looking at the video of my mom, you know, practicing the moan, and somebody, like, observed me. They didn’t know what was on there, but all they could hear was just, like, me listening to moans,” Powell said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s just my mom.’”

You can watch the full “Hot Ones” episode in the video above.