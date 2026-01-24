All the Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Watch at Home Right Now

The 2026 Oscar nominations have finally been announced, and with the awards ceremony just a little over a month away, there’s plenty of time to check out the standout flicks.
This year, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” action-packed horror made history on Thursday when it racked up 16 Oscar nominations, the most ever since the 14 noms “All About Eve” and “La La Land” nabbed before.
We can’t believe you’ve literally waited all year to watch these films, but nonetheless, we’ve hooked you up with every movie you can watch from the comfort of your home right now. However, some nominated have yet to solidify a streaming platform, so we’ve left those out for now and will update our lineup once we’ve got the deets.
In the meantime, check out every movie that’s available to you right now.
“Sinners”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
Available to stream on: Prime Video, HBO Max
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from several streaming retailers.
“One Battle After Another”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects
Available to stream on: HBO Max
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from several streaming retailers.
“Frankenstein”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Adapted Screenplay,
Available to stream on: Netflix
“Sentimental Value”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing
Available to stream on: Not streaming at this time.
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“F1”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing
Available to stream on: Apple TV
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Bugonia”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score
Available to stream on: Peacock
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Train Dreams”
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song
Available to stream on: Netflix
Other viewing options: In theaters
“Blue Moon”
Nominated for: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay
Available to stream on: Not streaming.
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Nominated for: Best Actress
Available to stream on: HBO Max on Jan. 30
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Song Sung Blue”
Nominated for: Best Actress
Available to stream on: Not streaming currently.
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Weapons”
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress
Available to stream on: HBO Max
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Elio”
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature
Available to stream on: Disney+
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song,
Available to stream on: Netflix
“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature
Available to stream on: Not streaming
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“It Was Just an Accident”
Nominated for: Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay
Available to stream on: Not streaming currently.
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“The Alabama Solution”
Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film
Available to stream on: HBO Max
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Come See Me in the Good Light”
Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film
Available to stream on: Apple TV
“Mr Nobody Against Putin”
Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film
Available to stream on: Not streaming
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“The Perfect Neighbor”
Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film
Available to stream on: Netflix
“Diane Warren: Relentless”
Nominated for: Best Original Song
Available to stream on: Not currently streaming
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“The Smashing Machine”
Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Available to stream on: Not streaming
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“The Ugly Stepsister”
Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Available to stream on: Hulu
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“Jurassic World Rebirth”
Nominated for: Best Visual Effects
Available to stream on: Not streaming
Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.
“The Lost Bus”
Nominated for: Best Visual Effects
Available to stream on: Apple TV