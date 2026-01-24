All the Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Watch at Home Right Now

Including Ryan Coogler’s history-making “Sinners” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ quirky sci-fi flick “Bugonia”

Raquel Harris
"Sinners" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
The 2026 Oscar nominations have finally been announced, and with the awards ceremony just a little over a month away, there’s plenty of time to check out the standout flicks.

This year, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” action-packed horror made history on Thursday when it racked up 16 Oscar nominations, the most ever since the 14 noms “All About Eve” and “La La Land” nabbed before.

We can’t believe you’ve literally waited all year to watch these films, but nonetheless, we’ve hooked you up with every movie you can watch from the comfort of your home right now. However, some nominated have yet to solidify a streaming platform, so we’ve left those out for now and will update our lineup once we’ve got the deets.

In the meantime, check out every movie that’s available to you right now.

‘Sinners’ (Warner Bros.)

“Sinners”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

Available to stream on: Prime Video, HBO Max

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from several streaming retailers.

"One Battle After Another" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
“One Battle After Another”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects

Available to stream on: HBO Max

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from several streaming retailers.

Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi in 'Frankenstein' (Credit: Netflix)
“Frankenstein”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Adapted Screenplay,

Available to stream on: Netflix

Renate Reinsve in “Sentimental Value” (Neon)
“Sentimental Value”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing

Available to stream on: Not streaming at this time.

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

F1 The Movie, Damson Idris, Brad Pitt
“F1 The Movie” (Courtesy of Apple Original Films)

“F1”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing

Available to stream on: Apple TV

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Focus Features

“Bugonia”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score

Available to stream on: Peacock

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

“Train Dreams” (Netflix)
“Train Dreams”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song

Available to stream on: Netflix

Other viewing options: In theaters

Andrew Scott and Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Blue Moon”

Nominated for: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay

Available to stream on: Not streaming.

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Conan O'Brien and Rose Byrne in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (A24)
Conan O’Brien and Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Nominated for: Best Actress

Available to stream on: HBO Max on Jan. 30

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in ‘Song Sung Blue’ (Focus Features)

“Song Sung Blue”

Nominated for: Best Actress

Available to stream on: Not streaming currently.

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys in "Weapons" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
“Weapons”

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress

Available to stream on: HBO Max

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

elio-pixar
“Elio” (Credit: Pixar)

“Elio”

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Available to stream on: Disney+

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Ji-young Yoo, Arden Cho and May Hong in ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix)

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song,

Available to stream on: Netflix

GKids

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Available to stream on: Not streaming

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Mariam Afshari, Mohammad Ali Elyasmehr, Majid Panahi, Hadis Pakbaten and Vahid Mobasseri in ‘It Was Just an Accident’ (Neon)

“It Was Just an Accident”

Nominated for: Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay

Available to stream on: Not streaming currently.

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

the-alabama-solution
A still from The Alabama Solution by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman (Photo courtesy of Sundance)

“The Alabama Solution”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film

Available to stream on: HBO Max

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Amy Madigan in "Weapons," Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners," Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another" and Jacob Elordi in "Frankenstein" are all vying for Oscar gold this year. (Chris Smith for TheWrap)
Come See Me in the Good Light
“Come See Me in the Good Light” (Apple)

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film

Available to stream on: Apple TV

Mr Nobody Against Putin
“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” (CPH:DOX)

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film

Available to stream on: Not streaming

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

"The Perfect Neighbor" (Credit: Netflix)
“The Perfect Neighbor”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Film

Available to stream on: Netflix

"Diane Warren: Relentless"
“Diane Warren: Relentless”

Nominated for: Best Original Song

Available to stream on: Not currently streaming

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Dwayne Johnson holds up a championship belt in "The Smashing Machine"
Dwayne Johnson in “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

“The Smashing Machine”

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Available to stream on: Not streaming

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

A woman with wide, piercing blue eyes lies back as a gloved hand gently presses on her nose. Her hair is styled in intricate coils on either side of her head, evoking a vintage or theatrical look. The lighting is stark, giving the scene a surreal, clinical tone, while deep red curtains blur in the background.
“The Ugly Stepsister” (IFC Films/Shudder)

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Available to stream on: Hulu

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in "Jurassic World Rebirth."
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in “Jurassic World Rebirth.” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Available to stream on: Not streaming

Other viewing options: The film is available to rent and/or purchase from streaming retailers.

"Lost Bus" (Credit: Apple Original Films)
“The Lost Bus”

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Available to stream on: Apple TV

Oscars statue
