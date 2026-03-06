‘Outlander’ Season 7 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 8

Nearly 12 years after it premiered, Starz’s time-traveling, history-loving epic romance “Outlander” is coming to an end with its eighth and final season on March 6. For those brave enough to binge the entire series to prepare for the closing chapter, well done!

For most viewers though, revisiting 91 episodes of TV simply isn’t in the cards. Just the supersized, 16-episode seventh season, which aired in two parts between 2023 and 2025, is an endeavor on its own. Needless to say, there is a lot to catch up on as the series heads into the homestretch. In Part 1 of Season 7, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was cleared of yet another murder, just in time for the outbreak of the American Revolution. One of the newest recruits to the Continental Army, Jamie (Sam Heughan) was ordered to relocate to New York and Fort Ticondoroga, taking Claire and her skills as a doctor with him to the frontlines. There, they found themselves in the company of Benedict Arnold and witnessed the Battle of Saratoga, where Jamie’s cousin Gen. Simon Fraser (Angus Macfadyen) was shot and killed.

Despite the raging war, Jamie went home to Scotland for the first time in years to bring Simon’s body back for a proper burial, reuniting the Frasers with the motherland and some unfinished family drama.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Season 7, Part 2 of “Outlander” before traveling back through the stones for Season 8.

The Frasers should stay away from war

As is often the case with Claire and Jamie, they found themselves at the worst possible moments in history. That’s where the drama is, of course, so it’s understandable why the show constantly drops them into precarious situations. However, in the case of the American Revolution, those situations also tend to be the ones with a hail of bullets. In the Season 7, Part 2 finale, Claire was hit by a stray bullet and left to bleed out at the Battle of Monmouth. Given she is the only capable and willing doctor within earshot, Claire relied on Dr. Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) to retrieve the bullet and save her life. Uninterested in leaving his dying wife’s side, Jamie refused to return to battle and resigned his post as brigadier general, which he writes in Claire’s blood on the back of a sure-to-be traumatized messenger boy.

Claire managed to pull through the grueling, touch-and-go surgery, parts of which she dictated to Denzell while she was being operated on. But in her recovery, she saw visions of Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), the whimsical apothecary that Claire first met in Paris in 1744, who was present when she delivered her stillborn daughter Faith. The man’s apparition seems to apologize to Claire, but remains vague as to what he is asking forgiveness for. It’s only after she has regained some of her strength that she learns why he might owe her an apology — or 12. But more on that in a minute …

Starz

Claire’s tale of two husbands

Earlier in the season, in one of the wilder “Outlander” storylines even by its own standards, Claire and Jamie faced another hurdle in the road — and this one is a doozy. Having started the season out in Scotland where he laid his kin to rest, the Frasers decided to temporarily split up (what could go wrong?). Jamie opted to stay at Lallybroch a bit longer with sister Jenny (Kristin Atherton), whose husband Ian died in the opening episodes of Season 7, Part 2. Claire, meanwhile, is summoned to Philadelphia by Lord John (David Berry) to perform an operation on his nephew, Lord Henry Grey (Harry Jarvis). While there, she meets Mercy Woodcock (Gloria Obianyo), a freedwoman who fell in love with Henry. Mercy also happened to be a spy for George Washington’s forces within the occupied city of Philadelphia. Claire used her ability as a healer to move through checkpoints and transport one coded message for Washington, but soon became a suspect of espionage.

At the same moment a warrant was issued for her arrest, she and Lord John were informed that the ship Jamie booked passage on to America had been lost at sea, leaving them both to assume he had died. Hoping to save the wife of the man he loved from the noose, Lord John hastily marries a still-in-shock Claire, in order to use his status as a respected member of British society to protect her. In their shared grief and under the influence of half the alcohol in Philly, Claire and Lord John consummated their marriage and began to play the role of a dutiful couple — him more capable of playing that lie than she was. Soon enough, Jamie returns, having missed his doomed ride and eager to reunite with his wife, only to find she has married and laid with another man. Not just any man, but his dear friend and the closeted gay man who had been in love with him for 20 years.

Jamie flew into a fit of rage, lashing out at Claire and brutally attacking Lord John. Cast out of his own home, Lord John is captured as a prisoner of war and nearly killed in his attempts to get home. The Frasers, meanwhile, holed up in the poor man’s home, worked to pick up the pieces of this unintentional betrayal, which proved to be one of their biggest challenges yet.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in a still from “Outlander” Season 7. (Starz)

The Mackenzies face a clear and present danger

Early in Season 7, Part 1, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Robert Rankin) made the tough decision to leave the 1770s and go back to the 20th century after learning their daughter had a heart murmur. Claire is talented as a doctor, but there are simply some things a patient is more likely to survive in the future. Upon returning to Scotland, they decided to buy and spruce up the decaying Lallybroch castle. Brianna decided to put her architectural training to use by working at a local electrical dam, facing all the misogyny of the 1970s.

Soon, she befriended Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), a devilishly handsome man who ultimately had darker intentions with her family. After learning they were time travelers who may know the whereabouts of treasure referenced in the letters left by Jamie and Claire in the past, Rob kidnapped Brianna and Roger’s son Jemmy and threatened that he took him through the stones to hunt down a treasure in the 18th century. Roger, along with his out-of-time ancestor Buck Mackenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh), traveled through the stones in pursuit. Unfortunately, they landed in the wrong time in 1739, where they encountered more of his ancestors including Dougal Mackenzie (Graham McTavish) and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek); as well as discovered that his father, who disappeared during World War II, had accidently just time traveled to the past –– as one does.

Ultimately, Brianna learned that Rob didn’t time travel with Jemmy, but only insinuated it to get Roger out of the picture. She managed to fend off Rob’s attack and save her family, but decided to chase after Roger because the future is no longer safe for them. Reunited in 1739, after briefly making contact with Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp), Jamie’s father and Brianna’s grandfather, the Mackenzies must decide which direction in history they want to go.

William finds love in a hopeless place

Ever the obedient servant to the King’s army, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) wrestled with his place in the revolution after a tumultuous few years in the 1770s. First, William was confronted with the secret everyone had been keeping from him –– Jamie is his real father, not Lord John. He learned this during Jamie’s outburst at Lord John’s home, when he overheard the two men fighting about William’s parentage. The revelation caused William’s appropriately aristocratic propensity for dramatics to spiral out of control. He chafed at losing out on Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), the Quaker woman he loves, to Young Ian (John Bell), Jamie’s nephew. He stumbled in his ascension up the ranks of British command, and he ultimately found himself horny and desperate in a brothel. Yet, he still can’t bring himself to give into his desires with a sex worker named Jane (Silvia Presente), for whom he comes to care for.

He learned later that she was on the run with her little sister Fanny (Florrie Wilkinson) after she killed a British officer, from whom William had previously protected her. With a bruised ego from William, the officer had come back to rape young Fanny, which led to Jane to defending her sister. William allowed Jane and Fanny to stay with him in the encampment until he could sort things out, but Jane was eventually arrested for the crime. Left hopeless after being interrogated by men biased against her crime and her profession, Jane killed herself before William could enlist Jamie’s help to rescue her.

Caitriona Balfe in a still from “Outlander.” (Starz)

A familiar tune signals a big twist

Still enlisted in the army, William asked Jamie to care for Fanny, who is now an orphan following Jane’s suicide and their parents’ death years prior. He and Claire agree to do so, but as they are preparing to leave following her surgery, Claire hears something that stops her in her tracks. Fanny sang “I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside,” a song written in the 20th century. Claire knows it as the song she sang to Faith after she died in childbirth, or at least that’s what she and Jamie were led to believe by Mother Hildegard (Frances de la Tour) and Master Raymond.

With Fanny’s parents long gone, Claire began to suspect that maybe Fanny wasn’t just a wayward little girl. Could Faith have survived and had daughters of her own? Might that be what the specter of Master Raymond was asking forgiveness for in Claire’s dreams? With the closing moments of Season 7, the series seems to suggest that its final 10 episodes will take a massive departure from author Diana Gabaldon’s book series, which didn’t explore the possibility of Faith’s survival.

For the TV series’ swan song, the Frasers will have to ask the last question any parent wants to consider: What really happened to their child?

“Outlander” Season 8 releases new episodes Fridays on the Starz app, and Sundays on Starz’s linear channel.