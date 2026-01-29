‘Outlander’ Season 8 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Brace for One Last Battle That Could Seal His Fate

The eighth and final season of “Outlander” will see Jamie and Claire face one last battle, which could seal Jamie’s fate forever.

In the trailer for “Outlander” Season 8, which premieres Friday, March 6, Caitríona Balfe’s Claire and Sam Heughan’s Jamie head back to Fraser’s Ridge, but it’s not long until they learn that another war is just around the corner.

“Frank Randall, he wrote there’ll be a battle in about a year’s time at a place called King’s Mountain,” Jamie said in the trailer. “He says I die.”

After all the couple has been through in their time-traversing journey, Claire urges Jamie not to go, but the warrior he is resists, instead asking Claire to take the rest of the family back to Scotland should he die in the war, to which she refuses. “This is my home,” Claire said.

Play video

The Season 8 trailer also gives a sneak peek into the couple’s reckoning with their recent discovery that Faith, their baby Claire thought to be stillborn in Season 2, lived, with Claire honoring Faith’s memory while taking care of her daughter — Jamie and Claire’s supposed granddaughter — back at Fraser’s Ridge.

“We will keep you safe,” Claire tells the young girl in the trailer.

The official logline for Season 8 is as follows: “Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

In addition to Balfe and Heughan, “Outlander” Season 8 stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

The final season of “Outlander” premieres March 6, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms in the U.S.