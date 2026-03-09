‘Rooster’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of the Steve Carell HBO Comedy Drop?

Steve Carell is headed back to college in “Rooster.”

In Bill Lawrence’s new HBO comedy, Carell stars as Greg Russo, an author best known for his “Rooster” series that heads to a Northeastern college campus in an attempt to check in on his professor daughter, Katie (Charly Clive), after her husband left her for a grad student.

With Katie navigating her new normal as Carell gets another shot at college, “Rooster” sees the father-daughter duo through plenty of misadventures.

In addition to Carell and Clive, “Rooster” stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai.

For details on how to watch the new comedy series, see below.

When does “Rooster” come out?

“Rooster” makes its series premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes debut weekly on Sundays through May 10.

Will it be streaming?

Yes, “Rooster” will be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneous to its HBO debut.

“Rooster” episode release schedule:

The first season of the comedy series consists of 10 episodes, rolling out each Sunday.