‘School Spirits’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Things get complicated when “School Spirits” Season 3 returns in January.

The latest season of the Paramount+ supernatural high school series picks up with Maddy finally back in her body but with more than a few new issues to unpack. “School Spirits” fans can enjoy a quick binge of the upcoming season before going week to week for the rest of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the third season of Paramount+’s “School Spirits.”

When does “School Spirits” Season 3 come out?

The third season of “School Spirits” drops on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at midnight PT.

How can I watch “School Spirits” Season 3?

“School Spirits” Season 3 will be available exclusively on Paramount+ along with the first two seasons.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes of “School Spirits” will drop together on its premiere day and then release weekly through the remainder of the season. Here is the full rundown of its schedule:

Episode 1 – Jan. 28

Episode 2 – Jan. 28

Episode 3 – Jan. 28

Episode 4 – Feb. 4

Episode 5 – Feb. 11

Episode 6 – Feb. 18

Episode 7 – Feb. 25

Episode 8 – March 4

What is “School Spirits” Season 3 about?

The third season of “School Spirits” picks up shortly after the end of Season 2. The biggest developments waiting to be unpacked are Maddy getting her body back and dealing with that all while Simon finds himself stuck in Mr. Martin’s scar.

Who stars in “School Spirits” Season 3?

“School Spirits” Season 3 brings back a number of familiar faces. They include stars Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot and Milo Manheim.

Watch the trailer: