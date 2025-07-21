‘School Spirits’ Season 3 Adds Jennifer Tilly, Ari Dalbert and Erika Swayze as Guest Stars

“School Spirits” has tapped Jennifer Tilly, Ari Dalbert and Erika Swayze as guest stars for its upcoming third season.

Tilly, Dalbert and Swayze will appear on the the Paramount+ series for the first time when it returns for Season 3, the streamer announced Monday. Tilly (“Chucky,” “Family Guy”) will play school superintendent Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price while Dalbert (“Friendship,” “Inhumans”) plays Kyle and Swayze (“Davey & Jonesie’s Locke,” “Accused”) plays Livia.

Season 3, which officially began production in Vancouver on Monday, also upped Ci Hang Ma and Miles Elliot to series regulars.

The new guest stars and new series regulars will join returning stars Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman and Milo Manheim,

This season’s recurring guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera.

Picking up from the shocking Season 2 finale, Season 3 follows Maddie Nears (Peyton List) as faces the dangerous mystery behind Split River High School in order to save her best friend who might be lost forever, according to the official logline.

Season 2, which premiered in January, debuted to 3.9 million viewers in its first 28 days, soaring 94% from viewership for the Season 1 premiere.

Produced by Awesomeness TV, “School Spirits” was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who serve co-showrunners and executive producers on the series, alongside coshowrunner and EP Oliver Goldstick. List serves as an executive producer on the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.