Where and When to Watch Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the first State of the Union address of his second presidential term on Tuesday night.

The speech comes as his second administration is under increasing scrutiny from both his political opponents and members of the American public. The president continues to face questions about ICE and Border Patrol’s actions in Minnesota earlier this year, his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, the United States’ increasing tensions with Iran and the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of his tariffs, as well as the Department of Justice’s delayed release of the Epstein Files.

It seems unlikely that Trump will touch on any of those topics extensively during his address, as he will, in all likelihood, try to frame the first year of his second term in as positive a light as possible. Viewers will have to tune in themselves to see exactly what he says, though.

Here is how, when and where you can watch Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address.

What time is the 2026 State of the Union?

President Trump’s State of the Union is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Where will the State of the Union air?

The State of the Union address will air live on major cable channels and news networks — such as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, CNN, MS NOW and NewsNation.

Can I stream the State of the Union?

Yes! The White House is set to stream Trump’s State of the Union address live on its website, YouTube page and other social media accounts. News outlets like Fox News, Newsweek and the New York Post are all slated to stream the address on their official YouTube accounts as well.

Additionally, the speech will be available to stream on services like Paramount+ and Pluto.

How long will the speech be?

It is hard to predict just how long Trump’s State of the Union address will be this year. His special address to Congress last year ran 1 hour and 40 minutes long, making it the longest address to a joint session of Congress by a president since at least 1964.

Several of his previous speeches to Congress have lasted around 1 hour and 20 minutes, so viewers should prepare themselves for the possibility that Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address will run somewhere between an hour and two hours long.

How can I watch the Democrats’ rebuttal?

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democrats’ rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union immediately after the president’s address ends Tuesday night. News networks like ABC, NBC and CNN all promise to provide live coverage of the rebuttal. Like the State of the Union, several livestreams of Spanberger’s remarks will be available online as well.