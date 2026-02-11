‘The Daily Show’: Jordan Klepper Wonders Why They’re Called the Epstein Files When Trump’s Name Appears ‘More Than a Million Times’

Unredacted Epstein files revealed even more mentions of President Trump’s name this week and, at this point “The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper is confused why they’re still called the Epstein files.

To kick off the news on Tuesday night’s episode, Klepper joked that “we are now well into season five of the Epstein files” and yet, the people still want more. This week, members of congress were given access to unredacted files and, according to Congressman Jamie Raskin, the president’s name appears “more than a million times” in them.

“A million times?! There’s not even that many references to Hamlet in the play ‘Hamlet,’” Klepper bellowed. “Now, maybe Raskin is just being hyperbolic. But if this is true, wouldn’t it just be easier to call this ‘The Trump Files featuring Jeffrey Epstein?’”

The late night host then marveled at the effort it must have taken the Justice Department to redact Trump’s name as much as they did.

“It’s like trying to remove the pee from the water park,” Klepper joked. “At this point, you just need to accept that it’s in there and try not to think about it.”

Of course, Trump isn’t the only member of his administration mentioned in the files. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also popped up a few times, which thoroughly amused Klepper considering how Lutnick once publicly called Epstein a “disgusting person.”

Despite that, Lutnick testified that, seven years after he had decided never to see Epstein again, he had lunch with the convicted sex offender on his island, with his family.

“Just to be clear, Howard Lutnik went from ‘I never saw that gross man again,’ to ‘OK, I did visit his island,’ to ‘Hey, back off. I left with all my kids, OK? I counted them. I’m the good guy here,’” Klepper joked.

“You know what? Maybe I shouldn’t be too harsh on Howard. Let he who has never sworn he cut ties with a convicted sex offender, only to later dock his private yacht onto a private sex island for a quick lunch before continuing his family vacation with not one, but multiple nannies, cast the first one and done.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above