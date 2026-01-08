‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

It is finally time to clock in for another shift at “The Pitt.”

The critically acclaimed medical drama returns for a second season on HBO Max at the start of 2026. The 15-episode season returns with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa – both of whom collected a fair few awards during Season 1 – and the rest of the crew for another hectic shift of patients.

Here is when and where to tune in for new episodes of “The Pitt.”

When does “The Pitt” Season 2 come out?

“The Pitt” Season 2 returns on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch “The Pitt” Season 2?

The second season of “The Pitt” will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Pitt” drop weekly on HBO Max. There isn’t even a batch streaming drop to kick off the season, which means the show will run from January all the way until April – a rarity in this day and age. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Jan. 8

Episode 2 – Jan. 15

Episode 3 – Jan. 22

Episode 4 – Jan. 29

Episode 5 – Feb. 5

Episode 6 – Feb. 12

Episode 7 – Feb. 19

Episode 8 – Feb. 26

Episode 9 – March 5

Episode 10 – March 12

Episode 11 – March 19

Episode 12 – March 26

Episode 13 – April 2

Episode 14 – April 9

Episode 15 – April 16

What is “The Pitt” Season 2 about?

The second season of the hit HBO Max series returns fans to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center as the emergency doctors work through another hectic shift. The hook for the second season is that the shift being followed falls on Fourth of July weekend, which is apt to include some chaos.

Who stars in “The Pitt” Season 2?

“The Pitt” is led by Noah Wyle, who pulled in a fair number of awards for playing the role in Season 1. He is joined by Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez.

Watch the trailer: