‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

If you’ve been wondering when the heck you can watch new episodes of “The Rookie,” the answer is finally “now.” The long-running ABC cop dramedy has set a rather irregular schedule in recent years thanks to the pandemic, strikes and, most recently, a shift to mid-season, so if you’re wondering when exactly you can watch Season 8, we’ve got a handy guide with all the updated viewing details.

The hit series centers on John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) — once the LAPD’s oldest rookie, who has now moved up the ranks to train rookies of his own at the Mid-Wilshire division. Season 8 kicks off with a big international adventure, the return of Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) and the promise of resolution for fan-favorite duo Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter).

Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch new episodes of “The Rookie” Season 8.

When does “The Rookie” come back?

Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC and will be available to stream the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 7.

What time is “The Rookie” airing?

“The Rookie” is back in the 10-11 p.m. time slot and will air after “High Potential.”

Season 8 Episode Guide

ABC has revealed details for the first three Season 8 episodes. We’ll update as new titles, loglines and air dates are unveiled.

S.8 E.1: “Czech Mate” – Jan. 6 The LAPD, FBI and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

S.8 E.2: “Fast Andy” – Jan. 13 When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles’s instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

S.8 E.3: “The Red Place”- Jan. 20 Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.



How many episodes are in Season 8?

Like Season 7, Season 8 will have 18 episodes.

Where is “The Rookie” Season 8 streaming?

New episodes of “The Rookie” will be available to watch live on ABC or streaming on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-7 are also streaming on Hulu.

Has “The Rookie” been renewed for Season 9?

Not yet, but both series star Nathan Fillion and creator Alexi Hawley are both open about their hopes for the series to have a long run (or as Hawley told TheWrap last year: “My end goal for ‘The Rookie’ is ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’” and that ABC hit is in the middle of its 22nd season).

And the ratings for the long-running series have only swelled in recent seasons as the show found new life with younger audiences on TikTok, so there’s plenty of motivation for the network to keep it on the air. We’ll update if and when anything official is announced.