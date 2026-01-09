‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Does the Hit Reality Show Premiere?

Peacock is back with another exciting season of “The Traitors,” where a new group of celebrities will have to trick or outsmart their opponents to win a grand prize.

The three-time Emmy-winning competition series has a whole new season of twists, turns and secrets. Iconic personalities from hit reality TV shows, including “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Big Brother,” “Survivor” and more have joined the table for the game.

It all kicks off on Thursday, and of course, TheWrap has all the details you need to tune in. Check it out below.

When does “The Traitors” Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of “The Traitors” will premiere with the first three episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Where is “The Traitors” streaming?

“The Traitors” streams exclusively on NBC’s platform Peacock.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “The Traitors” will drop on Peacock on Thursdays until its finale and reunion on Feb. 26.

“The Traitors” Season 4 episode release schedule:

Check out the full episode release schedule for “The Traitors” Season 4 below.

Season 4, Episodes 1, 2, 3 — Thursday, Jan. 8

Season 4, Episodes 4, 5 — Thursday, Jan. 15

Season 4, Episode 6 — Thursday, Jan. 22

Season 4, Episode 7 — Thursday, Jan. 29

Season 4, Episode 8 — Thursday, Feb. 5

Season 4, Episode 9 — Thursday, Feb. 12

Season 4, Episode 10 — Thursday, Feb. 19

Season 4 Finale and Reunion — Thursday, Feb. 26

Are more episodes on the way?

Yep, the popular competition reality series will be back with a Season 5. Peacock renewed the series for Seasons 4 and 5 back in April 2024.

What is “The Traitors” about?

Here’s Peacock’s description for “The Traitors”: “‘The Traitors’ is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Who’s competing in Season 4?

The contestants in Season 4 of “The Traitors” include: Natalie Anderson (“The Amazing Race”), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (“Survivor”), Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”), Rob Cesternino (“Survivor”), Stephen Colletti (“Laguna Beach,” “One Tree Hill”), Candiace Dillard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Ron Funches (Actor/Comedian), Maura Higgins (“Love Island” U.K.), Donna Kelce (Former banking executive, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother), Kristen Kish (“Top Chef”), Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater), Dorinda Medley (“The Traitors,” “The Real Housewives of New York City”), Tiffany Mitchell (“Big Brother”), Monét X Change (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Eric Nam (Singer), Michael Rapaport (Actor/Comedian), Rob Rausch (“Love Island” USA), Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Caroline Stanbury (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”), Ian Terry (“Big Brother”), Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater) and Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”).

Watch the trailer