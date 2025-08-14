‘The Traitors’ Sets Civilian-Only Spinoff at NBC

“The Traitors” is getting a new spinoff at NBC, this time with contestants who are all civillians.

Rather than the cast of celebrities and socialites that turned the Peacock competition series into an Emmy-winning hit, NBC’s iteration will welcome everyday individuals into the game of strategic gameplay and deception. Casting is open to the public and applications are available at TheTraitorsUS.com. Production is set to begin in 2026.

“We’re excited to bring along ‘The Traitors’ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” said Sharon Vuong, executive vice president of unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

Cumming announced the news of the spinoff at the inaugural Televerse 202 conference at J.W. Marriot Hotel in Los Angeles.

“‘The Traitors’ format has proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions. “We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.”

Watch a teaser for the spinoff here:

Play video

“The Traitors US” previously featured a mix of celebrities and civilians in Season 1 to mixed results. The show became a bona fide hit for Peacock in Season 2 after introducing a celebrity-only cast led by “Real Housewives” star Phaedra Parks. Season 4 is set to premiere in 2026 with cast including Donna Kelce, “Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti and more “Real Housewives” talent. The show has already been renewed for Season 5.

Civilian contestants are more of a staple in international versions of the format, including the original Dutch, UK and Australia versions.

“The Traitors” Season 3 premiered Jan. 9 on Peacock and became as the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. Season 3 received five Emmy nominations, including Cumming for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program while the show was nominated for outstanding reality competition program, directing, cinematography and picture editing. Season 2 won two Emmys for Cumming as host and for outstanding competition series.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media. Alan Cumming hosts as well as serves as an executive producer along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt.