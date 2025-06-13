‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Donna Kelce, Stephen Colletti, Porsha Williams and 20 More Join Cast

“The Traitors” is adding 23 new contestants to the ranks of this murder mystery. Season 4 of the Peacock original will star contestants from “The Real Housewife” franchise, “The Bachelor,” “Big Brother,” “Top Chef,” “Survivor” and more.

From the reality side of television, this season will feature Candiace Dillard Bassett from “The Real Housewives of Potomac;” Caroline Stanbury from “The Real Housewives of Dubai;” Colton Underwood from “The Bachelor;” Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York City;” Ian Terry from “Big Brother;” host of “Top Chef” Kristen Kish; Rob Cesternino from “Survivor;” Lisa Rinna from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills;” Mark Ballas from “Dancing with the Stars;” Maura Higgins from “Aftersun: Love Island USA;” Monét X Change from “RuPaul’s Drag Race;” Natalie Anderson from “Survivor;” Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta;” Rob Rausch from “Love Island USA;” Tiffany Mitchell from “Big Brother;” and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho from “Survivor.” Contestants who aren’t reality stars will include the mother of football players Travis and Jason Kelce, Donna “Mama” Kelce; singer-songwriter Eric Nam; Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir; “Atypical” and “Prison Break” actor Michael Rapaport; comedian Ron Funches; “One Tree Hill” star Stephen Colletti; and Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski.

Alan Cumming, who has hosted the first three seasons of the Peacock reality original, will return to host Season 4. Cumming also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Since its premiere in 2023, “The Traitors” has become a cultural hit. Each season follows a group of players from all walks of celebrity life as they compete in a psychological adventure full of treachery and deceit set in an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands. As contestants compete in a series of missions in the hopes of building a prize fund worth up to $250,000, they have to be wary of the Traitors, contestants who will eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. If Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they can share the prize money. But if a Traitor or Traitors make it until the end, they’ll steal the entire prize. The series is essentially a high-stakes and filmed version of the party games “Werewolf” and “Mafia.”

Season 3 of the competition series launched in January and became the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. That installment saw a 67% increase in viewership the week of its launch compared to Season 2. “The Traitors” has already been renewed for a fifth season.

“The Traitors” is based on a Dutch series known as “De Verraders.” It was created and developed by IDTV and POSVIDEO, in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. Season 4 is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen and Cumming. Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, serves as the series’ producing studio.