‘House of Villains’ Season 3 Cast: Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Returns, Again

The “House of Villains” is ready for its next inhabitants — and Peacock has assembled quite the cast to star alongside series mainstay Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Joining host Joel McHale for Season 3 in 2026 will be, in alphabetical order:

Paul Abrahamian – Big Brother

– Big Brother Tyson Apostol – Survivor, The Challenge

– Survivor, The Challenge Kate Chastain – Below Deck, The Traitors

– Below Deck, The Traitors Jackie Christie – Basketball Wives

– Basketball Wives Drita D’Avanzo – Mob Wives

– Mob Wives Plane Jane – RuPaul’s Drag Race

– RuPaul’s Drag Race Johnny Middlebrooks – Love Island USA

– Love Island USA Ashley Mitchell – The Challenge, The Real World

– The Challenge, The Real World Tiffany “New York” Pollard – HBIC

– HBIC Christine Quinn – Selling Sunset

– Selling Sunset Tom Sandoval – Vanderpump Rules, The Traitors

Of course, a bunch of these reality TV regulars have popped up on other shows in varying capacities, but the above series are arguably for what they’re most known.

New villains, same chaos.



And, yes, the third time very well might be the charm for New York, who has also been the face of both Seasons 1 and 2. This will also be the first season to air on Peacock, after the show was moved from E! when it was renewed for Season 3.

“House of Villains” Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Peacock.